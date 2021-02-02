'The Dig' Has Renewed Public Interest in a Treasure Discovered Decades Ago

The exact value of the Sutton Hoo treasure isn't widely known, in part because the items in the treasure have never been up for sale. They were donated to the British Museum by Edith, and have remained there ever since. Typically, the items are described as "priceless," suggesting that their value to the museum and as historical artifacts makes them incredibly valuable.

Given their historical significance, it's easy to imagine that the value of the items in the treasure would be valued in tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. Edith's donation of the treasure was, at the time, described as the single largest donation in the history of the museum by a living donor. That alone suggests that the items were immensely valuable, and as The Dig suggests, the British Museum was very interested in acquiring them.