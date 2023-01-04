What Does the Cast of 'Curse of Oak Island' Mean When They Say "Bravo Tango"?

After nearly a decade on air, Rick and Marty Lagina are closer than ever to solving the mystery that started it all. The brothers made their television debut on the HISTORY Channel’s widely popular docuseries The Curse of Oak Island, with the hopes of striking gold.

During the time’s show on the air, Rick, Marty, and their team of excavation experts have unearthed a number of ancient artifacts that tell the story of the Canadian island, however they’ve yet to find the buried treasure they so desperately seek.