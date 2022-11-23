'The Curse of Oak Island' Just Snagged a New Expert — Let's Meet Emma Culligan!

Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island is upon us and the question on everyone's minds is: What is the 10th anniversary gift? In a perfect world, we can hand the Lagina brothers a treasure but until it's found, they'll have to settle on tin or aluminum.

One thing that keeps the show fresh after nearly a decade is the rotation of researchers and experts in and out of various episodes. In the new season, Emma Culligan is one such expert. But who is she? Keep reading for all the details on the newest brain on the block.