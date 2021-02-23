Who Owns Oak Island of 'The Curse of Oak Island' Isn't Exactly Clear

History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island has fans wanting to ditch their everyday lives and set out for a new existence on the island. Even if you aren't one for the excavation and physical labor it would probably take to make it rich there, we can still dream.

Who can even visit the island is up to its owners, so who actually owns Oak Island? Even though the History Channel has the OK to film there, that's no indication they have any ownership over the land.