What Happened to Dave Blankenship on 'Oak Island'? The Story Is Horrifying

What Happened to Dave Blankenship on 'Oak Island'? The Story Is HorrifyingBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Feb. 16 2021, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Fans of The Curse of Oak Island are by now as familiar as could be with brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, whose mission in life is to find the mysterious treasure of Oak Island. Throughout the course of Season 8 so far, Marty and Rick have carefully analyzed bountiful new information to aid in their hunt, things only available now thanks to advances in technology. In their attempts to use such to their benefit, the efforts have all but brought the duo one step closer to the treasure they seek.
The hunt for gold can be traced all the way back to 1795, when a teenager found an indented spot near a tree on Oak Island that made people believe this meant there was hidden treasure buried in the ground somewhere. The spot became known as "The Money Pit" and more and more people traveled to Nova Scotia, Canada, to try their hand at digging for Captain Kidd's alleged treasure. Rick and Marty aren't the only ones who have dedicated their lives to the Money Pit. According to the legend, seven people have died trying to get their hands on the treasure.
Although the Lagina brothers started their journey in 2006, they didn't work alone. Dan Blankenship worked alongside the brothers — but his relationship with Oak Island predates Rick and Marty's time. Dan started his mission about 50 years ago, leaving everything behind him in Florida so that he could devote his life to the Oak Island treasure. Sadly, Dan passed away in March 2019. His son Dave Blankenship has taken over, and plans on carrying out the mission in honor of his father.
What happened to Dave Blankenship on Oak Island?
If you watch The Curse of Oak Island, then you noticed Dave Blankeship seemingly has an injury of some kind, as he limps a bit when he walks. In an episode that introduces Dave, he actually explains what happened to him. In 1986, he fell 46 feet on a job site, and suffered from a stroke when he landed because of a disengaged artery on his neck. After waking up from a coma, the then 36-year-old Dave had to completely relearn how to walk and talk again. Unfortunately, Dave has little to no feeling on the left side of his body to this day.
However, don't think that anyone can easily take Dave down. According to his History Channel bio page, Dave has "never let it slow him down. He can take on anyone half his age and often does."
Dave still lives on Oak Island and is listed as a member of the Oak Island Team on Wikipedia. With his dad gone, maybe we'll see more of Dave in pursuit of the hidden treasure to make sure Dan's memory lives on. This is bound to be a wild season — with new tech, all kinds of wild discoveries about Oak Island and its history have already been made.
Watch The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.