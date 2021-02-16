What Happened to Dave Blankenship on 'Oak Island'? The Story Is Horrifying

If you watch The Curse of Oak Island, then you noticed Dave Blankeship seemingly has an injury of some kind, as he limps a bit when he walks. In an episode that introduces Dave, he actually explains what happened to him. In 1986, he fell 46 feet on a job site, and suffered from a stroke when he landed because of a disengaged artery on his neck. After waking up from a coma, the then 36-year-old Dave had to completely relearn how to walk and talk again. Unfortunately, Dave has little to no feeling on the left side of his body to this day.

However, don't think that anyone can easily take Dave down. According to his History Channel bio page , Dave has "never let it slow him down. He can take on anyone half his age and often does."

Dave still lives on Oak Island and is listed as a member of the Oak Island Team on Wikipedia. With his dad gone, maybe we'll see more of Dave in pursuit of the hidden treasure to make sure Dan's memory lives on. This is bound to be a wild season — with new tech, all kinds of wild discoveries about Oak Island and its history have already been made.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.