Meet 'The Curse of Oak Island' Star Jack Begley: Details on Dating Life, Career, and More!

Searching for long lost treasure, brothers Rick and Marty Lagina star in the docuseries The Curse of Oak Island. The History Channel series follows the two men as they scour the small island on the Canadian shores hoping to uncover one of the biggest loads of treasure that has reportedly been buried for more than 200 years.

With modern tools, willpower, and a small team, these men are hoping to survive the Oak Island curse and find riches among the trees.