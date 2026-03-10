What Sentence Could the Alexander Brothers Face After Their Convictions? Their trial is over, but the legal battle isn’t. The Alexander brothers now wait to learn their sentence. By Darrell Marrow Published March 10 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law & Crime Network

A Manhattan federal jury found Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander guilty after a weeks-long sex-trafficking trial. Federal prosecutors accused the brothers of spending more than a decade using wealth, status, and flashy luxury experiences to lure women to parties, trips, and private locations. Prosecutors said the brothers then drugged and sexually assaulted the women.

When the Southern District of New York announced the case in December 2024, prosecutors said the alleged conduct stretched from at least 2010 to 2021 and involved dozens of female victims. The criminal case unfolded in Manhattan federal court, and the brothers now await sentencing.

What could the Alexander brothers be sentenced to?

A jury convicted the Alexander brothers of several heinous crimes. One of the charges was conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Prosecutors argued the brothers worked together, and with others, to recruit women and transport them across state lines for sexual exploitation. “As alleged in the Indictment, for more than a decade, the Alexander Brothers, alone and together, repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted and raped dozens of female victims,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The most serious charges were sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Prosecutors said the brothers used their wealth and luxury lifestyle to lure women to high-end apartments, parties, and trips. Once the women arrived, prosecutors said the brothers often used drugs or excessive alcohol to incapacitate them. According to the government’s case, the men ignored victims’ objections or attempts to stop and sexually assaulted them while they were unable to consent.

Under federal law, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life if convicted. According to the AP, the brothers have remained jailed since their December 2024 arrests. Their sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6.

The Alexander brothers are facing multiple lawsuits.

The criminal case is not the only legal battle the brothers face. According to People, at least 17 women have filed lawsuits against one or more of the brothers. The allegations span New York, Miami, and Moscow between 2011 and 2019. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Tracy Tutor also filed a lawsuit. She alleges Oren Alexander drugged and assaulted her in a Manhattan restaurant bathroom.

One of the first public accusers was Kate Whiteman. According to NBC News, Kate accused Oren and Alon Alexander in a March 2024 lawsuit, and that filing helped spark a wave of similar allegations.