Alexander Spellane Makes Appearance in Denver in Support of Mike Lindell Amid High-Stakes Defamation Trial While Spellane has no formal connection to the lawsuit, his appearance is being viewed by many as a show of solidarity with Lindell. By Distractify Staff Published June 2 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Warrior Network Agency - My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

DENVER, CO — In a move that’s raising both eyebrows and speculation, entrepreneur Alexander Spellane was spotted in Denver this week, showing visible support for embattled MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he faces a major defamation trial in federal court.

Spellane, a rising figure in the world of alternative investments and entrepreneurship, appeared outside the courthouse just as Lindell’s legal battle officially got underway — a highly publicized case centered around allegations that Lindell defamed Eric Coomer, a former executive with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.

While Spellane has made his name primarily in the precious metals industry and financial media, his Denver appearance signals a growing alignment between influential business voices and Lindell’s ongoing fight over free speech, election integrity narratives, and corporate accountability.

The Trial at the Center of the Controversy

The lawsuit — filed in 2022 — stems from statements Lindell made accusing Coomer and Dominion of rigging the 2020 presidential election. Those claims originally surfaced on November 9, 2020, when Colorado-based conservative activist Joe Oltmann claimed on his Conservative Daily podcast to have overheard Coomer on a supposed Antifa conference call discussing the election outcome.

While these allegations spread quickly across conservative media outlets, both inside and outside of Colorado, Coomer and Dominion have fiercely denied them, resulting in multiple lawsuits aimed at restoring their reputations.

Now, Lindell finds himself in court defending both his own actions and those of his media outlet, FrankSpeech, as well as his business interests with MyPillow.

Coomer’s legal team is arguing that Lindell’s public comments, along with ongoing promotion of related election fraud narratives, generated at least $2.2 million in profits through MyPillow’s promotional codes and media attention connected to the defamation claims.

In a heated 2023 deposition, Lindell defended both his speech and his company, even lashing out at Coomer personally, stating: “How dare he come and sue MyPillow. He’s a scumbag for doing that. Put that in there, scumbag S-key-um-bag."

Source: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Fisher Liberty Gold CEO Alexander Spellane

Why Alexander Spellane’s Presence Matters

While Spellane has no formal connection to the lawsuit, his appearance is being viewed by many as a show of solidarity with Lindell — not necessarily on the legal specifics, but on broader themes of free enterprise, media censorship, and the weaponization of litigation against entrepreneurs.

Spellane, who has built a growing platform advising investors on wealth protection, alternative assets, and independence from institutional systems, has frequently advocated for transparency in both media and government. His public appearance may be interpreted as a stand for business leaders who find themselves under fire for their public statements or political positions.

Sources close to Spellane suggest his presence in Denver reflects his broader concerns about the legal precedents this trial may set — particularly when it comes to what entrepreneurs and public figures can say, how those statements are monetized, and where legal liability begins and ends in the modern media landscape.

The Trial Begins

Jury selection started Monday under the oversight of Federal Judge Nina Wang. Prospective jurors are being questioned on a range of topics, including: Their involvement in the 2020 election.

Past purchases of MyPillow products.

Views on free speech.

Willingness to award compensation for reputational harm.

A panel of eight jurors will ultimately decide the outcome in a trial expected to last up to two weeks. Opening statements kicked off Monday, with Coomer taking the stand that afternoon. Lindell is expected to testify later in the week.

Source: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Fisher Liberty Gold CEO Alexander Spellane - Outside the courtroom in Denver, CO.

A Larger Battle Over Speech and Accountability

As the trial unfolds, Lindell’s defense argues that his statements fall under constitutionally protected speech, while Coomer’s team alleges reputational destruction fueled by financially motivated falsehoods.

Spellane’s presence adds a new layer to the drama, as more business leaders quietly watch what may become a landmark case for media responsibility, political speech, and the risks associated with building personal brands in today’s hyper-polarized environment.