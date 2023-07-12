Home > Gaming You Can Find 13 Hidden Collectibles in 'OXENFREE II' That Add Substance to the Narrative Harkening to the first game, Maggie Adler's letters are collectibles players can again find in 'OXENFREE II.' Here are their locations on Camena. By Anthony Jones Jul. 12 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Night School Studios

Throughout your dimensional-tearing trek across coastal Camena as Riley, you'll encounter new collectibles by Maggie Adler in OXENFREE II. The former World War II comms officer has again written letters that players can find.

These letters are just as significant as the ones in OXENFREE, filling in the pieces about Maggie's later life and connection to the supernatural frequencies in the area. For those hoping to gather every letter, it can be tricky to locate them because some collectibles will only appear after specific events. If you're having trouble, here's where to look.

All collectible locations in 'OXENFREE II.'

The hidden collectibles in OXENFREE II are off the beaten path or come into view while cruising through the story. As an indicator, each one will sparkle white, which you can interact with to pick up a buried letter and read. It's all simple, but you could miss letters in places you've explored. Below is a list of all the collectible locations, including a brief explanation of where and any requirements you must complete before getting a letter.

Collectible #1 location : Funnies Parking Lot — after getting the climbing gear, you can find it on the right side of Funnie's Family Market.

: Funnies Parking Lot — after getting the climbing gear, you can find it on the right side of Funnie's Family Market. Collectible #2 location : Uptown Harbor — head up the flagpole behind the General Store to find the letter after acquiring the climbing gear.

: Uptown Harbor — head up the flagpole behind the General Store to find the letter after acquiring the climbing gear. Collectible #3 location: Pemmican Trailhead — coming from Copper Creek Trail, take the left path up ahead at the split to see the collectible. You must have climbing gear.

Collectible #4 location : Camber Cape — you'll have to backtrack to Camber Cape after getting the climbing gear to find this collectible. At the animal burrow near the top, you'll find it here.

: Camber Cape — you'll have to backtrack to Camber Cape after getting the climbing gear to find this collectible. At the animal burrow near the top, you'll find it here. Collectible #5 location: Copper Creek Trail — soon after getting the climbing gear, you can find this letter above climbable rocks near the top of the zone.

Collectible #6 location : Waterhead Buff — while scaling rocks after leaving the nearby mine, you'll see the flashing collectible to the bottom right. As usual, you'll need climbing gear before spawning it.

: Waterhead Buff — while scaling rocks after leaving the nearby mine, you'll see the flashing collectible to the bottom right. As usual, you'll need climbing gear before spawning it. Collectible #7 location: Charity Point — toward the top of Charity Point at the bottom-right is a ledge with the collectible you can get any time after earning the climbing gear.

Collectible #8 location : Tootega Falls — after setting the transmitter in Charity Point, you can find this letter at the base of Tootega Falls on the rocks.

: Tootega Falls — after setting the transmitter in Charity Point, you can find this letter at the base of Tootega Falls on the rocks. Collectible #9 location : Port Tilia — back in Port Tilia, after planting the Charity Point transmitter, you can find the collectible at the bottom-left side of the zone by climbable rocks.

: Port Tilia — back in Port Tilia, after planting the Charity Point transmitter, you can find the collectible at the bottom-left side of the zone by climbable rocks. Collectible #10 location: Port Tilia — you'll find another collectible here after the Charity Point transmitter down a side path near the Ranger's Station.

Collectible #11 location : Horseshoe Beach — Soon after the Tootega Falls transmitter sequence, a letter will spawn near the Chimney found during the "hot and cold" game earlier.

: Horseshoe Beach — Soon after the Tootega Falls transmitter sequence, a letter will spawn near the Chimney found during the "hot and cold" game earlier. Collectible #12 location: Garland Ghost Town — With the Caster radio from the Community Centre, you can enter Garland Ghost Town and find a cemetery with the collectible.