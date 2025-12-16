Here's Where the 'All in the Family' Cast Is Now, Decades After the Iconic Series Ended 'All in the Family' continued on with multiple spinoffs. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 16 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: CBS

If you're a millennial, then chances are, your parents watched All in the Family, at least through reruns, when you were a kid. Even if that isn't the case, though, the series paved the way for a long career in television and movies for actor and director Rob Reiner. So, where is the All in the Family cast now?

The show also led to multiple spinoff series that saw their own success in different ways. The direct spinoff, Archie Bunker's Place, lasted for four seasons. The Jeffersons was also a spinoff from the series, since George and Weezy were first characters on All in the Family. There was also Gloria, a one-season series that followed Archie's daughter as a single mom. But when it comes to the original core cast, where are they today?

Carroll O'Connor (Archie Bunker)

After All in the Family ended, Carroll O'Connor, who played Archie, went on to star in Archie Bunker's Place. He also appeared in a handful of episodes of Party of Five and Mad About You, per IMDb. He continued working up until close to his death in 2001. According to the Los Angeles Times, Carroll died from a heart attack at the age of 76.

Jean Stapleton (Edith Bunker)

Jean Stapleton, who played Edith on All in the Family, joined Carroll in the direct spinoff, but she left the show when she was written out with a character death. The New York Times reported that Jean wanted to leave the show, and it was her decision to be written out. She went on to appear in other TV shows and even in movies. In 2013, per CNN, she died at the age of 90.

Sally Struthers (Gloria Stivic)

Sally Struthers played Archie and Edith's daughter, Gloria, in the original series. She later starred in Gloria for just one season. Sally found fame a second time as Babette in Gilmore Girls and also as a celebrity spokesperson for ChildFund, which was previously called the Christian Children's Fund. She was also in the Netflix series A Man on the Inside in 2024.

Rob Reiner (Michael Stivic)

After Rob Reiner played Archie's "meathead" son-in-law on All in the Family, his career blossomed as both an actor and director. He is behind movies like Misery, When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, and plenty of others. In December 2025, he and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their home. It was a reported homicide. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on murder charges following the discovery of their bodies.

