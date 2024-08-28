Home > Television See the Cast of the '90s Sitcom 'The Hughleys' Today You can stream 'The Hughleys' on Netflix, starting September 2. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 28 2024, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Then & Now: See the Cast of 'The Hughleys' Today

Source: 20th Century Fox Television

The Hughleys premiered on September 22, 1998, on ABC and featured comedian D.L. Hughley as a vending machine salesman who moved his family from South Los Angeles to a predominantly white neighborhood. It quickly became one of the most popular sitcoms on UPN, when it made the move after Season 2. The show ran for four seasons before it came to an end in September 2000. So, what is the cast up to today? Keep reading to find out!

D.L. Hughley (Darryl Hughley)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

D.L. Hughley was best known as one of the four Original Kings of Comedy before landing his own sitcom. Since the show, D.L. has kept busy, appearing in popular movies like Soul Plane and Scary Movie 3 and hosting his own talk show, The D.L. Hughley Show, on TV One. He has also become a political activist and authored multiple books, including How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People and How to Survive America.

Elise Neal (Yvonne Williams-Hughley)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

Elise Neal got her big break in Hollywood in Scream 2 in 1997 — and from 1998 to 2000, she starred as mom and wife Yvonne Hughley on the UPN show. Since that role, Elise has starred in several popular movies and TV shows including Hustle & Flow, Logan, and The Black Lady Sketch Show.

Eric Allan Kramer (Dave Rogers)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

Before starring in The Hughleys, Eric Allan Kramer had an impressive filmography, which included Robin Hood: Men in Tights and True Romance. Following his role as D.L.'s neighbor and friend, Eric continued to work in Hollywood. He has an upcoming appearance on Chicago Fire in 2024.

Marietta DePrima (Sally Rogers)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, IAC Films

Since playing Sally Rogers, Marietta has been keeping a low profile. However, she did star in the critically acclaimed movie Lady Bird as Miss Patty in 2017.

Ashley Monique Clark (Sydney)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

She's all grown up! Ashley was only 9 years old when she landed the role of Sydney on The Hughleys. Fast forward 26 years and she is keeping busy with roles in popular series such as All American: Homecoming, Lessons in Chemistry, and The Upshaws.

Dee Jay Daniels (Michael)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

The youngest actor on The Hughleys, Dee Jay Daniels played Michael Hughley, the youngest child of Darryl and Yvonne. Today, Dee Jay is an actor and musician who goes by the artist name Boi Truth.

John Henton (Milsap Morris)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

John Henton had a major TV run in the '90s, appearing in several popular sitcoms such as Living Single, The Hughleys, and The Parkers. His most recent acting credit was appearing Laffaholics.

Marla Gibbs (Hattie Mae Hughley)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram

The one and only Marla Gibbs starred as Darryl's mom on The Hughleys. Marla is one of the most prolific actresses in TV history, starring in iconic TV shows such as The Jeffersons and The Love Boat. Today, the 93-year-old is still acting, appearing in four episodes of Grey's Anatomy since 2022.

Patricia Belcher (Jessie Mae)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Facebook

Patricia Belcher stole the spotlight as Darryl's sister on The Hughleys. Fast forward two decades, and she is still stealing the spotlight with roles in major films such as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and more recently Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. (JoJo)

Source: 20th Century Fox Television, Instagram