90s Nostalgia: What Is the Cast of 'Living Single' up to These Days? The Queen Latifah-led 90s sitcom 'Living Single' debuted on the small screen three decades ago — but where is the cast now? We have answers! By Pretty Honore Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Before series like Girlfriends, Sistas, and Insecure hit the small screen, Queen Latifah took up the helm of leading lady in a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based 90s sitcom called Living Single.

Much like the aforementioned series, Living Single gave viewers a deeper look at the Black experience through a comedic lens. Although the show came to an end after five seasons in 1998, the legacy of the colorful cast of characters on the show lives on. Fans may be wondering what the cast of Living Single is up to now and Distractify has answers!

Queen Latifah

Well, we all know what Queen Latifah has been up to since Living Single went off the air: absolutely everything. Since her days as Khadijah James, the Queen has established herself as a multihyphenate in the entertainment industry. From rom-coms and hardcore raps to action films and arias, our good sis has done it all — including starting a family! She has a son named Rebel with her longtime love, Eboni Nichols.

Kim Coles

In Living Single, Kim Coles played Synclaire James-Jones — Khadijah’s fun-loving, free-spirited cousin. In the years since the show ended, she’s made guest appearances on dozens of other television shows including but not limited to One on One, My Wife and Kids, and Fraiser.

Kim has also expanded her portfolio to include reality TV, starring in shows like Hollywood Squares, The Mole, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Surreal Life. Most recently, she was cast to play Nurse Whitney King on NBC’s long-lived soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Erika Alexander

Brown-skinned baddie Erika Alexander has been in her acting bag since the 80s and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon. The actor got her big break long before she joined the cast of Living Single and she remains booked and busy to this day.

Along with one-off appearances she had on shows like NCIS: New Orleans, Grey’s Anatomy, and House, she has also had more prevalent roles. She had recurring gigs in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Black Lightning, and Last Man Standing. Not to mention she secured a role in the critically acclaimed 2023 film, American Fiction.

And luckily, Erika is getting her flowers while she’s around to smell them. The actor-turned-writer, director, and producer recently had a street named after her in her hometown of Flagstaff, Ariz.

John Henton

We could all agree that Living Single’s Overton Wakefield Jones was one of the greatest handymen that ever lived but IRL, Overton actor John Henton is one helluva thespian. In September 2000, a car accident almost ended his acting career — and his life. He narrowly escaped the tragedy with two shattered legs, nine broken teeth, and permanent damage to his face. Although John mostly stays out of the spotlight these days, he still pops out from time to time!

Kim Fields

Kim Fields’s Regine Hunter was the original “it” girl, and she’s been holding it down since the 1970s. Instead of stepping out of the spotlight when she left Living Single, Kim upped her game and switched lanes.

In the years that followed, she pivoted to pursue a career as a director — credited for shows like Kenan and Kel, House of Payne, and All the Queens Men. Today, she stars as the matriarch of the Netflix original comedy series, The Upshaws. Kim has been married to her husband, Christopher Morgan, since 2007. Together, they share two sons — Sebastian and Quincy.

Terrence C. Carson

