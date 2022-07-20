Here's the Real Reason Why Kim Fields Left 'Living Single'

"I went through a stage where I completely shut down," Kim said in the interview. "I had these blackout drapes in my house, and I closed the drapes and stayed in the bed for about two weeks, maybe longer."

Although it didn't dawn on Kim at the time that she had depression, she acknowledges now that it was a part of her experience. Eventually, she saw an interview with Liza Minnelli where she spoke about going through something similar. This reportedly sparked a change in her.