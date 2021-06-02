Janine on 'House of Payne' Has Come Far — and so Has the Actress Who Plays Her

While Janine the character was changing and evolving over the course of the series, so was Demetria McKinney, the actress who played her since the very beginning. It seems likely that one of the reasons why Janine was so underutilized in Season 10 might be because in real life, Demetria had a full plate of other TV projects. And honestly, it's not a bad thing.

Outside of House of Payne, Demetria has also been in Motherland: Fort Salem, A House Divided, and American Soul. She was also, however, in the spin-off The Paynes, but even her role in that series was limited.

It's not like Janine isn't an important character on House of Payne anymore. It just appears that Demetria has been able to expand her acting portfolio in the best way.