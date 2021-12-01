Logo
House of Payne
'House of Payne' Fans Were Convinced That Curtis Had Left the Show Behind

Dec. 1 2021

Since its inception in 2007, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne sitcom has received rave reviews by viewers. Centered around patriarch Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella Payne (Cassi Davis), the show focuses on their family living under one roof and the growing pains that ensue.

With Season 10 in full swing, fans noticed that Curtis was missing from the show. And since Curtis is a big source of comedic relief, viewers were worried that he may not return. With that in mind, fans are wondering: What happened to Curtis on House of Payne? Keep reading to get the full scoop.

House of Payne
What happened to Curtis on ‘House of Payne’?

Folks who are hip to the storyline of House of Payne are likely aware that Curtis appeared on the first two episodes of Season 10. Then, Curtis suddenly disappeared from the show for a few episodes.

Fans believed that something was amiss since there were a few family concerns that came to light, including Ella’s health scare after a tumor was found in her breast. Thankfully, Ella was able to pull through without any complications.

House of Payne
But since Curtis and Ella are very much in a loving relationship, fans took his absence to be strange. However, it was mentioned that Curtis was away on a barbecue tour.

Thankfully, Curtis reappeared on Episode 6 and has been a permanent fixture since then.

LaVan Davis has made no official statements about leaving the show.

House of Payne fans can rest easy, for now. Even though the show gave fans a scare about Curtis, it appears that his role on the show is safe. As of this writing, LaVan has not released an official statement about leaving the show.

LaVan has had a long-standing relationship with Tyler Perry and has acted in a number of his shows and movies. From Daddy’s Little Girls and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns to a slew of stage plays, LaVan is never without an intriguing role. As a result, the chances of LaVan leaving House of Payne seem slim to none.

Plus, The Cinemaholic reveals that House of Payne has been renewed for Season 11. So, it’s safe to say that LaVan will be gracing the small screen for quite some time.

Catch new episode of House of Payne on BET.com, the BET Now App, or BET on Demand.

