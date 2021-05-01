The "Baby Scene" in 'Them' Has Viewers of the Show Very Disturbed

Amazon is no stranger to producing some truly shocking content — anyone who's watched an episode of The Boys will be able to tell you that. It's kind of nuts to think that a company that started out selling college textbooks for super low prices would ultimately end up becoming one of the world's largest and most influential media companies in the world. Them is one such series , and viewers have been truly horrified by what happened to the baby in the series.

What happened to the baby in 'Them'?

Warning: the following description not only contains spoilers for the program, but also extremely graphic details, read at your own risk. One of Them's biggest question marks is why the chest with the initials C.E. on them is such an important item in Lucky's possession. We come to find out that those initials actually refer to Lucky's deceased baby: Chester Emory.

How Chester died remains a mystery throughout most of the series, however viewers know that the circumstances surrounding the baby's death were most definitely traumatic. This is because as Them's plot progresses further, we see that Lucky's mental state becomes more and more of the series' "thesis" so to speak — and Episode 5 uncovers perhaps the darkest moment from her life that is the reason behind her grief.

Episode 5 begins with a flashback to the Emory family's life in North Carolina. We see a woman approach the Emory home singing the song "Black Joe." She calls out to Lucky and asks if she can see her baby boy. After the request, we see that their home is surrounded by several men, which prompts Lucky to run in an attempt to protect her child.

Lucky is cornered by the men who gang rape her as the woman singing "Black Joe" finds Chester and wraps the child in a cloth. The baby is then thrown back and forth between the men who are assaulting Lucky and she watches her child die as she suffers from the violent act. The rest of the episode centers on Lucky's mental state and Henry's exhortations to move the family to Compton for an entirely new life.

