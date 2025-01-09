Allison Holker’s Net Worth Might Get a Bump From Her Controversial Memoir "It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In December 2022, Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide while staying at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif. He had been missing for more than 24 hours, and his wife had spent the day frantically searching for her husband. Allison Holker was so desperate for answers, that she convinced herself he might have checked into a rehab facility in order to address his marijuana use, per People Magazine.

In her memoir, which will be published in February 2025, Holker recalls being told by police that her husband had taken his own life. She ran screaming down the hallway of her house, only to collapse in the fetal position. The couple shared three children who were all looking forward to some time off with their dad. On that day she became a single mom who had to draw on personal and financial resources to care for herself and her kids. Here's what we know about her net worth.



What is Allison Holker's net worth?

Prior to Stephen's death, he reportedly had a net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Presumably, this went to Allison who has a net worth of $6 million. Four years before Allison and Stephen met, she was a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance. She first appeared as a contestant in Season 2, then returned as an all-star for Seasons 7 to 11 and again in 14.

Allison Holker Dancer and actor Net worth: $6 million Allison Holker is a dancer who has worked in film, television, and concert tours. She is best known for her time on So You Think You Can Dance. She was previously married to Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Birth date: Feb. 6, 1988 Birth place: Anoka County, Minn. Birth name: Allison Renae Holker Father: David Lee Holker Mother: Nikki Holker Marriages: Stephen "tWitch" Boss​​ (m. 2013; died 2022) Children: Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship, Maddox Laurel Boss and Zaia Boss

During that time, Allison was a background dancer for High School Musical as well as High School Musical 2, an episode of House, the reboot of Footloose, and Make Your Move. Her first big break came in 2014 when Allison step ball chained her way onto Dancing With the Stars. She remained for four seasons, and got as high as second place with singer/actor Riker Lynch during Season 20.

In November 2020, HGTV announced they were rebooting one of their most popular shows, and Allison was tapped to be the host. Design Star: Next Gen premiered in March 2021 but despite HGTV's high hopes for its return, the show only lasted one season.

Allison Holker's soon-to-be released memoir is creating some controversy.

In her book, Allison writes about discovering a "cornucopia of drugs — including mushrooms, pills and other substances [she] had to look up on [her] phone," in a shoebox belonging to her late husband. "It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed," she told People Magazine in an exclusive interview.

In response to that, Stephen's friends and family have condemned Allison for her claims that Stephen might have been a drug addict. A woman claiming to be his cousin posted to X, "She won’t let our family see the kids. He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie." In a different post, this same woman said she and her family had to sign an NDA just to attend the funeral.

Dancer and friend Courtney Platt took to Instagram to admonish Allison for claiming in her book that Stephen had a drug problem. In a lengthy post, she reminded Allison that they had all been friends. She then condemned her for making family sign an NDA for the funeral, "even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her." Courtney accused Allison of orchestrating a smear campaign to "make a buck."