Inside Sandra Shehab and Amaya Colon's Dating Drama — It's Messy and Complicated

Sometimes, the friends and family you hold dearest can turn out to be your biggest enemies. This is a lesson recently learned by former America's Next Top Model contestant and influencer Sandra Shehab, who went through something so awful that the whole internet can't stop talking about it.

Fans were devastated for Sandra when she and her husband, Josh (who folks knew as her fiancé at the time), called it quits in 2021. What they didn't know, though, was that there was an incredibly dramatic reason for their split — and it had to do with Sandra's almost-sister-in-law and supposed best friend, Amaya Colon. Let's get into it.

Sandra Shehab and Amaya Colon's TikTok drama, explained.

If you've been seeing TikToks all over your FYP talking about the situation between Sandra Shehab and Amaya Colon, and you're totally confused, you're not alone — it's a crazy situation. Let's attempt to break it down.

As of 2019, Sandra and Amaya were two influencer best friends who constantly posted videos together, both focusing on makeup, fashion, and lifestyle content. Around that time, Sandra began posting consistently about her relationship with a man named Josh, and the two seemed to be going strong.

In 2020, Josh and Sandra became engaged, and the influencer was over the moon, posting about the engagement constantly on her TikTok page. The three became a tight-knit friend group, and Amaya was also close with Sandra's family.

Around this time, Amaya became romantically involved with Sandra's younger brother, Adam — and, allegedly, she "stole" him away from his girlfriend at the time. Let's call that foreshadowing.

Here's the bombshell you've been waiting for: Just one year after getting into a relationship with Adam, Amaya allegedly began to cheat on him ... with Sandra's fiancé, Josh. The two started hooking up consistently, unbeknownst to their respective partners. Who are siblings. Yeah.

This all happened in 2021, which is when Sandra and Josh publicly called off their engagement (though they didn't share any details to why at the time). However, though Sandra and Amaya were both quiet about the ordeal, the story seemed to have leaked somehow.

THE teaaaa on Amaya Colon taking Sandra Shehabs husband all while she was dating Sandra’s brother!!!!!!!!! — Senyacy 🍉 (@SinnCitey) September 22, 2024

On a recent TikTok post from Sandra, one user commented out of the blue, "Didn't Amaya Colon sleep with your fiancé and brother?" And her response was a total shock to fans: "Yup, and her and my ex-fiancé are still together, but they are scared to put it out there. ... He was actually my husband, to make matters worse. I should have put it out there and exposed her, but I'm better than that."

So, at some point before their breakup, it seems that Sandra and Josh secretly got married out of the public eye, making the whole cheating scandal that much worse.

And to make matters even more dramatic, another creator named Cydney Christine has come forward to say that Amaya did the same thing to her! In a TikTok comment, she wrote, "Amaya did the same s--t to me. She's not really a girls' girl. ... It was back in 2020, so I'm long over that."