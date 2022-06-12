TikToker Outs Secret Amazon Warehouses That Sell Ridiculously Discounted Items

Everyone's always trying to get a deal on whatever they're buying, and it's hard to fault them for that. It'd be kind of foolish to not try and find a particular product for a more affordable price online, just as long as you are getting it through a reputable seller.

Sure, there are plenty of scam artists out there, and product hunting can become a slippery slope once you start to look at "dupe" or "just as good" products that mimic the original one you wanted.