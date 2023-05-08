Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Amazon Employee Says She Was Laid off on First Day Back From Maternity Leave — TikTok Responds It appears that an Amazon employee was laid off on her first day back from maternity leave. Of course, TikTok has responded, and the opinions vary. By Tatayana Yomary May 8 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Many working mothers look forward to returning to work after going through maternity leave. Maternity leave serves as a time to give birth, allow your body time to recover from welcoming new life into the world, and bond with your little one.

Throughout many companies, maternity leave is put in place with the understanding that your job will be awaiting your return. However, some folks have become shocked to learn that their company has seemingly reneged on their maternity leave agreement. In one instance, an Amazon employee on TikTok shared her story about being laid off on her first day back from maternity leave.

An Amazon worker explained that she was laid off after returning from a four-month maternity leave.

In an April 26, 2023 TikTok video, Lauren Denham explained that she was laid off from Amazon after returning from maternity leave. “It was my first day back from a four-month maternity leave,” Lauren said in the video. “I opened up my laptop, ready to get back to work, and within two minutes, an email came through saying that my role had been eliminated as part of the mass layoffs happening at Amazon.”

Interestingly, Lauren shared that she “honestly didn’t want to go back.” She she simply wants more time with her baby, which is something plenty of new moms would agree with. Lauren also shared that it’s hard not to take things personally, but she understands that layoffs happen.

She said that “she didn’t even like the job,” but she wasn’t going to quit because she was comfortable and making great money. However, Lauren is looking at her circumstances in a positive light.

“I really do believe that these redirections in life happen for a reason, and when one door closes, another one opens. And it’s probably a better door,” Lauren said. Lauren’s video caption reads, “Fun-employment? Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

TikTok users have been filling Lauren’s comment section with positive vibes.

Getting laid off is a sucky feeling. However, many TikTok users have applauded Lauren for looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. “I had the same reaction when this happened to me. It sucked to be unemployed, but I was so grateful to have more time with my baby,” one person commented.

“You got this, girl. I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to do, momma! No. 1 being the MVP of moms,” another user shared. On the flip side, others questioned if it’s legal to lay someone off after maternity leave. However, different companies set different rules, so it may be legal.

