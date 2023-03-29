Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Discovery The Cast Members of 'American Chopper' Have All Moved on From the Show By Chris Barilla Mar. 29 2023, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

During its triumphant run on television from 2003 to 2020, Discovery's American Chopper introduced millions of viewers to the wild world of chrome. The program focused entirely on custom built motorcycles, but also roped in family drama as its stars vie with one another in business but attempted to remain cordial in family affairs.

Article continues below advertisement

It has been a few years since we've heard anything American Choppers-related. So, where is the cast of American Choppers now?

Source: Discovery

Paul Teutul Sr.

In the years that followed the ending of American Choppers, Paul Teutul Sr. made a huge pivot in life. After getting into legal issues with his son, Paul decided to dissolve the Orange County Choppers business that he ran in New York and move things down to Florida. He now resides in the sunshine state on a farm where he raises horses. Paul also runs the OCC Roadhouse and Museum.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Teutul Jr.

The legal issues between him and his father left Paul Teutul Jr. working solo. In 2009, he founded Paul Jr. Designs in Montgomery, N.Y., which is where he still resides today. Outside of work in his own shop, Paul Jr. helmed the Aezeroth Choppers project alongside Blizzard Entertainment, designing motorcycles for World of Warcraft. In 2016, he also designed motorcycles for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of Shadows.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael "Mikey" Teutul

In the years that followed American Choppers ending, Michael "Mikey" Teutul decided to take on other creative pursuits that interest him. After battling alcoholism and a stint in rehab, Michael decided to open an art gallery as well as start a company specializing in pasta sauces called FarQueue LLC.

Article continues below advertisement

Vincent "Vinnie" DiMartino

Although American Choppers ended, Vincent "Vinnie" DiMartino's passion for motorcycles lived on. After initially departing from the show, he founded VForce Customs in Rock Tavern, N.Y. However, his return to television for American Chopper: Senior vs Junior led him to dissolve that shop for the time being. Once that stint ended, he started up DiMartino Motorsports in 2013 based out of Walden, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement

Rick Petko

Amidst all of the tension that floated around during American Choppers, Rick Petko consistently tried his best to remain on both Paul Sr. and Paul Jr.'s good sides despite their constant feuding. Now that his time on television is over, Rick works as the chief fabricator for Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson and also operates a knife-making businesss.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Connelly