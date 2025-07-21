Amy Bradley's Brother Hasn't Been Able to Let Go of One Theory Regarding Her Disappearance Brad Bradley alleges that his sister was taken by Scientologists. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 21 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Netlfix

Despite the fact that critics have a lot to say about the true crime genre, a good podcast or documentary can be life-changing for a victim or their family. In July 2025 Netflix released Amy Bradley is Missing, a three-part docuseries about the 1998 disappearance of the 23-year-old.

In March 1998, the Bradley family embarked on a cruise that ended in tragedy when Amy seemingly vanished from the ship. Her parents and brother have been searching for answers ever since. A good samaritan built a website where helpful information could live, including sightings and theories. Following the docuseries' release, Amy's brother Brad took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a theory he can't stop thinking about.

Source: Netlfix

Amy Bradley's brother dropped a theory on X. It involves Scientology.

Renewed interest in Amy's case has been helpful for her brother Brad, who has been using his X account to share information not included in the documentary. One theory Brad has that has been bothering him for decades involves two Black women Amy was speaking with the night before she disappeared. These conversations happened at the pool party before Amy and Brad went dancing at the ship's club.

According to Brad, the two women were wearing "matching uniforms" that did not match any worn by employees of Royal Caribbean. "They had on navy blue knee-length skirts and lighter blue, button-up Oxford shirts," wrote Brad. "Remember that." Although these two women appeared to be extremely friendly while chatting with Amy, they said nothing when Brad's parents walked over to say goodnight to their daughter. They were never seen again.

The day Amy vanished, her family was off the ship and in a hotel as authorities were searching for her in the water. Desperate for comfort, Brad's mom inquired about a priest who could come and pray with the family. No one could locate a priest, but around midnight, two Scientologists knocked on their hotel door. "They told us that they assist people who are grieving and suffering loss through various methods," explained Brad. Things got weird after that.

The Scientologists were very interested in learning about Amy.

Brad never forgot the strange questions they were asked by the Scientologists. At the time he brushed them off, and assumed this had something to do with helping his family process their grief. He says the two Scientologists wanted to know if Amy smoked, what brand of cigarettes she preferred, did she drink, and what her favorite snacks and beer were. "The interaction, or interview, went on for an hour or so until my dad asked them to leave," said Brad.

The Bradleys were also invited on their ship, which was adjacent to the cruise ship. They declined, but this interaction stuck with Brad, who did some research about Scientology after he returned home to Virginia. Brad learned that the uniforms of those on the Scientology ship, the Freewinds, matched the ones the two Black women speaking to Amy were wearing.