There Have Been Several Alleged Sightings of Amy Bradley Since She Went Missing in March 1998

Despite the fact that Amy Bradley was a trained lifeguard, she still had some misgivings about going on a cruise with her family. Her father won the trip through work and paid extra to bring his two kids, Amy and her brother Brad. The 23-year-old was a strong swimmer with a fear of heights, and the ship was 11 stories high, per the Richmond-Times Dispatch. Amy ignored her phobia, mostly because Brad was her best friend and she was looking forward to goofing around with him.

It was March 1998, which means the Bradley children wouldn't be distracted by cell phones or social media. The Bradleys spent a lot of time together, eating, going to the pool, and participating in the ship's activities. Two days into the cruise, Amy and Brad spent the night out dancing at the ship's club while their parents were asleep. The last person to see Amy was her father, who spotted his daughter's legs on a lounge chair out on the balcony of their room. Was Amy Bradley ever found?



Was Amy Bradley ever found?

As of July 2025, Amy has never been found. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the decades-long search for answers are the subjects of a Netflix documentary. Amy Bradley Is Missing features interviews with her parents, Ron and Iva, as well as her brother. The filmmakers also speak with the daughter of the man who was hanging out with Amy the night she disappeared.

Alastair Douglas played bass in a band that performed on the cruise ship. Amy was spotted dancing with him hours before she vanished. After news spread that Amy was missing, her brother was approached by Douglas, who mysteriously said, "Hey man, I'm sorry about your sister." Brad recalled feeling like the exchange was odd, especially after Douglas said he felt guilty, but didn't explain why.

In the documentary, the filmmakers spoke with Douglas's daughter, Amica Douglas, who went into detail regarding her father's strange behavior following that cruise trip. Amica said he grew more distant, adding that her mother found a bag filled with photos of white women she didn't know. She called her father while on camera and asked him about Amy. "I didn't do anything wrong. What am I supposed to do?" he asked. That night at the club was the last time Douglas saw her.

There have been a few reported sightings of Amy Bradley.

Amy's family created a website where they put any and all information about their daughter, including sightings. There have been many alleged sightings throughout the years. Some seem less credible than others, while a few are so specific that it's difficult to doubt them. One of the earliest sightings happened in August 1998, five months after Amy disappeared. The people who claimed to see Amy are Canadian divers who were in Curacao at the time.

David Carmichael, one of the divers, later testified in front of a Federal Grand Jury that Amy walked by him as he and his partner were collecting their equipment. She was flanked by two men, one of whom Carmichael identified as Douglas. Carmichael said Douglas glared at him. Later, Carmichael and his partner saw Amy and the two men again, down at a beach bar. He was able to perfectly describe her tattoo as well as the jewelry she was wearing on the cruise ship.

Another compelling but deeply upsetting sighting occurred between 2002 and 2008. That's when images of Amy were reportedly on a website for an escort resort in Venezuela. It was called Affordable Adult Vacations, but the owners claim the photos of the woman believed to be Amy were sent from a source in Curacao.