Crystal Rogers Disappeared in 2015, Leaving Behind Five Children Who Finally Got Justice "I just want you all to be fair and go with what's in your heart." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 9 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET

The tragic story of Crystal Rogers starts with her disappearance on July 3, 2015. When police found her red Chevrolet Impala at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Ky., all that was left were her cell phone, purse, and keys. The mother of five was with her then-boyfriend Brooks Houck on his family farm when she vanished. It would take another decade for justice to be served.

One of Crystal Rogers's kids was only 14 years old when her mother went missing. At the sentencing for the man who was convicted of her murder, Kyleigh Fenwick told the court she had waited a long time for this. "I just want you all to be fair and go with what's in your heart." Several witnesses testified about Rogers's love for her children, who were always with her, per the Louisville Courier Journal.

Crystal Rogers's kids were always by her side.

Houck was convicted of murder as a principal or accomplice to the crime and complicity to tampering with physical evidence. Joseph Lawson, one of Houck's employees, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Rogers shared one child with Houck, their son Eli. Although the prosecution never put forth a motive, they made note of some difficulties with Houck's mother and her opinion of Rogers.

Rosemary Houck reportedly had a lot of problems with the fact that Rogers had four kids before she began dating Houck. By all accounts, she disapproved of this. Then there was Ashley Nalley, who worked for Houck. During his trial, Nalley testified that she once asked her boss why he stayed with Rogers. The couple frequently argued. He told her he didn't want to lose Eli, which established a possible motive for the killing.

Crystal Rogers's mother and four of her children sued Houck.

According to WHAS-11, Rogers's mother, Sherry Ballard, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Houck in December 2023. Also listed as plaintiffs are four of Rogers' children: Kyleigh Fenwick, Ashley Miller, Thomas Rogers, and Victoria Rogers. Sherry claimed she was entitled to recover damages from Houck, including funeral expenses, physical and mental pain experienced by Rogers before her death, loss of earnings by Rogers, loss of enjoyment of life by Rogers, and loss of Rogers's ability to earn money.

At the time of Houck's arrest, he owned three businesses and 83 properties in Nelson County and was worth $8 million. A year after Rogers disappeared, her father was shot and killed while hunting. In 2023, authorities were also investigating his death as a homicide. When Houck was arraigned, prosecutors said they believed they had the gun used to kill Tommy Ballard. It was allegedly purchased from Nicholas Houck, Brooks's brother and a former Bardstown police officer.