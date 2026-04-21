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An Epstein Zorro Ranch Victim Is Speaking Out —Says Co-Conspirators Are Still Out There

“When I would go out there, and I would see all these girls who I thought were Victoria’s Secret models, there was no way he was doing that to them.”

Srimoyee Dutta - Author
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Published April 21 2026, 5:07 a.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell

One Epstein victim has broken her silence and is possibly hinting at the disgraced financier’s co-conspirators. Rachel Benavidez, one of 10 women who claim they were groomed or assaulted at Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico compound, is speaking up for the first time since the Department of Justice (DOJ) released the unclassified Epstein files in January.

Benavidez is hopeful that the truth will come and that the late pr*dator’s confederates will eventually be caught.

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It’s no secret that Epstein had an extensive real estate portfolio. Among his lavish properties was Zorro Ranch, which he purchased back in 1993. It’s a 7,600-acre expansive estate located about 40 miles east of Albuquerque.

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein

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According to an FBI tip that was released by the DOJ, the lavish property was the epicenter of Epstein’s disturbing plan to “seed the human race with his DNA.” Additionally, it is suspected that the estate is where “two foreign girls” had been buried.

Epstein's Zorro Ranch Victim Rachel Benavidez Breaks Her Silence — Here's What She Wants People to Know

Benavidez, who is a therapist, has accused Epstein of subjecting her to inappropriate abuse after he hired her to work on the property. In a conversation with NBC News on Monday, the Santa Fe native said, “I don’t think it’s too late for the truth to come out about people that were involved and helped him and turned a blind eye to his crimes.”

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However, unlike Epstein survivors who came out with allegations years ago, Benavidez has remained low-key. Her allegations, which are relatively new, could be a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the late financier's series of misconduct.

Source: X

Investigation into Zorro Ranch is underway SOURCE: X/@NEWSMAX

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“I know that there are co-conspirators, and there are people even that I have not named, that I believe were involved and knew what was going on. So I hope that they find the truth so those people can be brought to justice and prosecuted,” she said in her statement.​

Recalling her time at the property, she said, “When I would go out there, and I would see all these girls who I thought were Victoria’s Secret models, there was no way he was doing that to them.”

The infamous Zorro Ranch has been linked to several alleged assaults carried out by either Epstein or potential co-conspirators, and was being investigated in 2019 by New Mexico law enforcement officials before the Trump administration interfered and shut down the investigation abruptly.

In February, however, New Mexico lawmakers initiated another probe into the property to dig up potential crimes that had been committed on the site.

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Source: X

Investigation into Zorro Ranch is underway SOURCE: X/@MARIONAWFAL

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said he is determined to “finish an investigation that should have been done years ago.” His office raided the ranch in March, the first time law enforcement had done so.

“We are going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened there, follow every lead, no matter how uncomfortable it is or how long it takes, and most importantly, we need to center the voices of victims in this process,” Torrez told NBC News.

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