The Boyfriend of Murdered Mother of Three Ana Walshe Testifies During Her Husband's Trial

"I had not heard from her in several days, and frankly, I was concerned that maybe he had found out and was calling to confront me."

Jennifer Tisdale
By

Dec. 5 2025

When asked by investigators when he last saw his wife, Brian Walshe told them it was on the morning of Jan. 1, 2023, when she left their home in Cohasset, Mass., for a work trip in Washington, D.C. At the time, Walshe was on house arrest while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to "three federal fraud charges related to a scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol art online," per CNN.

One week after Ana Walshe disappeared, her husband was arrested and charged with misleading the investigators searching for his wife. Ten days later, Walshe was officially charged with Ana's murder. He denies killing his wife, but pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of her body, which has never been found. Walshe's trial began in December 2025 and included testimony from Ana's boyfriend, the man with whom she was having an affair. Here is the latest update.

(L-R): Ana Walshe; William Fastow testifies during Brian Walshe's trial
Source: Instagram/@anawalshe; Instagram/@william_fastow
Ana Walshe's boyfriend met her while she was looking for a place in D.C.

According to ABC News, William Fastow testified that he met Ana while she was looking for a home in D.C. Per his Instagram, Fastow is a luxury real estate agent who is "selling the most enviable homes in the DC metro area." He helped Ana purchase a townhouse in 2022. "We quickly became close friends, then confidants, and, before long, we started an intimate relationship," said Fastow, who was separated from his wife.

Ana often spoke about the stress she felt being away from her three children, which was compounded by Walshe's house arrest. She told Fastow Walshe's legal issues were holding up her life. Things were getting serious between Ana and Fastow, so much so that the couple was planning a few trips together. Before that could happen, she wanted to be the one to tell Walshe about the affair. "I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity if he found out a different way," said Fastow.

William Fastow received a few calls from Brian Walshe.

During cross-examination, Fastow was asked by defense attorney Kelli Porges if Walshe ever suspected Ana was having an affair, per The Patriot Ledger. "We had one episode when Brian called me when we were out to dinner," he said. "I showed Ana the phone because that was unusual." She later called Walshe, who told her one of their kids had taken his phone and accidentally called Fastow. This was concerning to Ana and Fastow.

That wasn't the only time Fastow received a call from Walshe. She was reported missing from her company on Jan. 4, 2023. On that day, Fastow sent two calls from Walshe to voicemail. "I was in an intimate relationship with his wife," Fastow testified. "I had not heard from her in several days, and frankly, I was concerned that maybe he had found out and was calling to confront me."

