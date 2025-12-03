Police Say Rebecca Park's Unborn Baby Was Cut out of Her Body — Four People Have Been Arrested "The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Dec. 3 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Youtube/Law&Crime Network

When 22-year-old Rebecca Park disappeared on Nov. 3, 2025, she was nearly 39 weeks pregnant. Park's mother told authorities she vanished after the two of them spent the day running errands together, per 9&10 News. Cortney Bartholomew also said she saw her daughter get into a black vehicle with an unknown driver.

Park's mutilated body was found three weeks later in the Manistee National Forest. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the young woman had everything to live for. "We are committed to working alongside the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is pursued in this tragic case without delay." What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Rebecca Park?

According to court documents, Cortney and her husband Bradly Bartholomew, who is not Park's biological father, lured the 22-year-old to their home in Wexford County. It was there that they allegedly tortured Park while trying to get to her unborn infant. The baby was cut from her body. Its death was confirmed by police, per the Detroit Free Press.

On the night Park's body was found, police arrested her fiancé, Richard Lee Falor. Her sister, Kimberly Park, was arrested the following morning, reports WWMT. Falor, who has been charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine, has a criminal record that includes three previous attempted or completed felonies. Kimberly was charged with tampering with evidence in a criminal case, lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation, and filing a false report of a felony.

Park's biological mother and her husband have been charged in connection to her death.

Per a press release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, have been charged in connection with Park's death. Each faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of torture, one count of assault on a pregnant individual with the intent of causing a miscarriage, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and one count of removal of a dead body.

If convicted, Cortney and Bradly will likely receive multiple life sentences. "This case involves a truly horrific homicide in which a young woman and her unborn child endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of the Defendants,” said Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey. "The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling."

A group of supporters who call themselves "Rebecca's voice" were in the courtroom during the Barholomews's arraignment. Outside, they displayed messages on their vehicles that said things like, "Say Their Names," and "Justice for Becca and Baby Park." One member said they were all "trauma-bonded."