GoFundMes Were Set up for the Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing a Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska was an accomplished artist who loved animals and hoped to become a Veterinary Assistant. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 8 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: James Funeral Home / Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Despite the fact that we live in a time where almost every action can be recorded by a cell phone or security camera, we don't often see an actual recording of a crime. Fortunately or unfortunately, a gruesome and brutal act was caught on camera by security footage on a light rail train in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 22, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The horrifying footage of a man allegedly fatally stabbing a Ukrainian refugee quickly circulated online. In it, the 23-year-old girl was stabbed three times in an unprovoked attack. A suspect by the name of Decarlos Dejuan Brown, 34, was taken to a hospital to be treated for lacerations, then was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Following his arrest, two GoFundMe pages were set up for Brown. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone set up a GoFundMe for Decarlos Dejuan Brown.

There were two fundraisers on GoFundMe attempting to raise money for Brown. One, created by Ryan Nichols Wrangham, stated that an injustice was being carried out against the alleged murderer. Another was started by Ezekiel Rivers and was meant to raise money for Brown's legal fees. GoFundMe told Newsweek that both have been removed from the platform.

According to the New York Post, GoFundMe said in a statement that raising money for the "legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime" goes against their terms of service. The company also refunded any money raised for Brown via the two fundraisers. Why would someone do this? Per Wrangham's fundraiser, they believe Brown was "failed categorically by the judicial system and the mental health services of North Carolina," and was not entirely at fault.

Article continues below advertisement

It was reported by WBTV that Brown had a history of violence, including arrests for armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering, and shoplifting. He has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was living on the streets at the time of the alleged stabbing. Brown has been ordered to complete a competency evaluation for his trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Iryna Zarutska.

The victim of the stabbing has been identified as 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who fled to the United States in August 2022 with her mother, sister, and brother, per Zarutska's obituary. The family was escaping from war-torn Russia. Zarutska graduated from Synergy College in Kyiv with a degree in Art and Restoration, and often gifted her artwork to friends and family.