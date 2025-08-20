Several Teenagers Were Arrested in Connection to 16-Year-Old Trey Wright's Murder in South Carolina Trey Wright's family started a GoFundMe after the teen's death. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

South Carolina 16-year-old Trey Wright was found dead on a rural road in Florence County on June 24, 2025, according to the New York Post. He had multiple gunshot wounds. Not long after, arrests were made when other teenagers were thought to be in connection to what happened to Trey Wright.

Article continues below advertisement

According to NewsNation, after videos and photos from what happened to Wright came out, authorities were able to begin to piece together what happened to the teen. Per the outlet, authorities believe that Wright was "lured" to the country road by his girlfriend, and he was allegedly shot after a verbal altercation with another boy.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Trey Wright?

ABC15 News reported that 19-year-old Devan Raper was arrested and charged with Wright's murder. He had allegedly shown his gun before, and it is believed to be the weapon used to shoot Wright multiple times. The Florence County Sheriff's Office reportedly said that nine teenagers in total were charged in connection to the murder.

Per the New York Post, as of Aug. 17, 2025, a tenth teenager was expected to come forward to turn themselves in too. Authorities believe that Wright was targeted by the teenagers involved and that Wright's girlfriend knew what would happen when she brought him to the rural location where other teenagers waited, and where he was shot and killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Nine teenagers face murder charges in the June shooting of 16-year-old Trey Wright in Florence County, South Carolina, involving a dispute over Kistenmacher, who allegedly drove Raper to the scene. Law&Crime’s Chris Stewart @cstewartnews is On the Case. pic.twitter.com/14WbEzqg7a — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 12, 2025

One of the other teenagers who was arrested, 18-year-old Corrine Belviso, was released on bond. She was reportedly the individual who recorded the crime. Her attorney, Tommy Brittain, said, per Fox 8 News, that the teen is innocent. "Under any theory, on the hand of one, the hand of all, I mean, look, she was an innocent bystander who recorded it," he said. "Does that make her guilty of murder? Absolutely not. What she has essentially done is provide the best evidence of the circumstances of the shooting."

Article continues below advertisement

Trey Wright's family started a GoFundMe.

Immediately following Wright's death, a family friend started a GoFundMe to help with the costs related to funeral expenses. The fundraiser closed a couple of months later, but elsewhere online, Wright's family has been vocal about accepting support from others as they try and get justice for Wright's murder.

Article continues below advertisement

His mother commented on one of Wright's TikTok posts to thank everyone for their support. "I will do everything in my power [to] make sure my baby gets justice because he didn't deserve this at all," she said. "They stole my baby's life from him."

She shared multiple posts about her son on her own TikTok account. Under a photo of herself with Wright and his younger brother, she wrote, "I still can't wrap my head around why? Why did they have to take my life from me? My precious sweet loving goofy respectful and oh so full of life baby. Watching your little brother hurt because he no longer has his big Bubba, his ride or die, his best friend.. he feels so empty. This will never sit right with me and I'll never understand why."