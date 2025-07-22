What Happened to Katelynn Dollar, the High School Track Star From Georgia? The 18-year-old died on July 10, 2025. By Niko Mann Published July 22 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / TikTok / @katelynn_dollar

An 18-year-old cross country and track star died tragically on July 10, 2025. Katelynn Dollar was a student and record-breaking athlete at Creekview High School in Canton, Ga.

The beloved teenager was an inspiration to many and spoke openly about her mental health struggles on TikTok. What happened to Katelynn Dollar?

What happened to Katelynn Dollar?

Katelynn Dollar died tragically on July 10, 2025, after living with anxiety and depression, according to Legacy.com. The gifted teenager and athlete often shared her struggles with mental health on social media, and she encouraged others who may be struggling to seek help. One of her posts featured a picture of the teen smiling, and another picture where she looked unhappy. The phrase, "eyes don't lie," was written over the photographs.

The post was captioned, "Things aren't always quite like they seem #youreneveralone #mentalhealthmatters #speakup #highlightreelisntreal #youmatter."

Her obituary noted her impact on her family, friends, and the community. "Katelynn was known for her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, incredible kindness to others, and her talents," read her obituary. "She was a dedicated student at Creekview High School, where she excelled in academics and breaking 4 school records in cross country and track."

"She was particularly passionate about running, fitness, and mental health. Her photos were often showcased in top running forums and brought joy to everyone who saw them." Katelynn sometimes spoke about the pressures of being a champion while struggling with her mental health, and her family plans to keep their daughter's message alive by working to "break the stigma" about mental health in sports.

"Her family is not shying away from the truth," read a post on Facebook. "They are sharing her story in hopes that it will help someone else. If you or someone you know is struggling, please know that help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Organizations like The Hidden Opponent are also working to break the stigma around mental health in sports."

A post on her Instagram page announcing her death also showed support to those struggling with mental health. The post was captioned, "Katelynn will always smile down on all of you!!" Text over a picture of the track star read, "It's with a heavy heart that we tell you all that Katelynn has lost her battle with anxiety and depression. Kate loved reading all the positive comments when she posted, and she truly loved you all so much."

"Please, please ask for help if you need it," it continued. "Thank you all and never forget that you are loved, supported, and so valued. Work hard at everything you do and love it with your entire heart. That is exactly what Katelynn did, and that is exactly what she wants for every single one of you. #mentalhealthmatters #iloveyou."

Social media users were saddened to hear about Katelynn's death and shared their condolences to the family. One Instagram user replied, "Thank you for sharing such an important message to the world. My heart goes out to everyone that loved her. I hope her story encourages someone they are not alone and it’s always okay to reach out."