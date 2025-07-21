What Happened at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel Party Destination in San Antonio, Spain? The attractive location has been a landmark of the Spanish city for years, but now, it's in the middle of a shocking controversy. By Diego Peralta Published July 21 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: ibiza rocks

San Antonio, Spain has one of the most attractive party destinations in the entire world, with the Ibiza Rocks Hotel growing in popularity thanks to the celebrations that take place in its pools and its rooms. Morgan Seatree and Ben Hemsley are some of the DJs who have been invited to perform for the hotel's guests over the years.

While the Ibiza Rocks Hotel hosts plenty of parties and musical performances by DJs, 2025 turned out to be a terrible year for the establishment. One accident after the other brought plenty of unsolicited attention to a place meant to be popular for the tourism it attracts. What happened at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel? Here's what we know about the tragedies that took place inside the famous destination.

What happened at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel?

According to The Sun, a young man lost his life when he fell from the third floor of one of the hotel's buildings. The unnamed teenager was reported to have fallen after midnight, with emergency services contacted shortly after the accident took place. First responders made their way to the scene. Unfortunately, there was nothing the present medical staff could do to save the teenager's life.

This wasn't the only tragedy that struck the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in 2025. Merely weeks before the teenager passed away at the hotel, The Sun states that a Scottish tourist Evan Thomson also lost his life due to a tragic fall from a significant height. Considering how the people who have fun at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel can have access to alcoholic drinks, the rooms on upper floors become immediately dangerous for someone who loses their equilibrium.

The people close to the tragedies have spoken up.

After the incidents caught the attention of the media, the people close to the first victim, Evan Thomson, came forward to comment on what took place at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel. According to Mirror, Evan's sister placed the blame on the hotel itself, stating: "Ibiza is known for its partying and it just stuns me that they don’t have higher safety precautions. Pray nobody else suffers. And, once it did happen, the hotel's response was just completely heartbreaking; almost as if it never happened."

Blair Robertson, one of Evan's friends who was present when the accident took place, stated the following: "Security took us away to front desk. Paramedics didn’t arrive for about 30 minutes. Forensic officers didn’t speak English. We were just standing there, not knowing what was going on. Reception gave us false hope." The fact that Evan and his friends were tourists made it hard for the victim's companions to communicate with the authorities.