Emira D'Spain Shared Why She's "Banned" From Mallorca in a Pre-'Next Gen NYC' TikTok Emira discussed being banned from the island during Season 1 of 'Next Gen NYC.'

While many Bravo fans were familiar with some of the Real Housewives kids featured on Next Gen NYC such as Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame or Brooks Marks from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, some of the other non-Housewives nepo babies have made waves on their own. Emira D'Spain is among those breakout stars and has kept fans intrigued from her very first appearance.

Before Next Gen NYC became an option for Emira, she was already one of the city's "It Girls" as Paper Magazine's beauty director and her notoriety as the first Black transgender model for Victoria's Secret. She was also making a name for herself as an influencer with over 1 million TikTok followers. And now that she's on a larger platform, Emira has gained even more fans who have fallen for her insatiable personality.

Throughout her time on the show, she's shared hilarious confessional moments and scenes with her castmates. During a Season 1 episode, Emira joked she was “banned from Mallorca." As it turns out, she was only half-joking. Here's the scoop.



Why is Emira D'Spain banned from Mallorca?

Technically, Emira was never actually banned from Mallorca. However, she thought she might have been after a trip to the Spanish Island went horribly awry. Emira discussed the trip in a 2023 TikTok storytime she titled, "I got banned from a country." In the 2:32 video, the 28-year-old influencer shared that the group trip happened when she was 18 and was traveling with friends. She explained that the group decided to go out on the last night of the vacation, which she would later regret.

Emira said she decided to park the group's rental car far from their villa and didn't think anything of it during their night out. However, the following morning, she realized the rental was attached to a tow truck and the driver was preparing to leave the villa with the car. "Tow truck man is driving away, he don't give a f--k," Emira recalled. "And I'm chasing after him in the streets of Mallorca. I remember I was wearing these Gucci loafers, and I could feel the blood pooling in the bottom of my shoe from how painful they were."

The model added that when she finally caught up with the tow truck driver, he offered to give her the car back if she paid him 1000 euros, which is approximately $1,168.62. Emira and her friend put their coins together and paid for the driver, but ran into another problem when she returned to the U.S. She said she received a letter from the Mallorca court stating, "since you failed to appear to your court day for your parking violation, I am no longer welcome and or will be fined and maybe imprisoned upon entry."