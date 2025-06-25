Charlie Zakkour From 'Next Gen NYC' Is a Crypto Trader — and Possibly Funded by His Dad Charlie grew up on the Upper East Side and lived a life centered around “being rich and cool.” By Jennifer Farrington Published June 25 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

June 2025 welcomed a new addition to Bravo’s reality TV lineup, and it's already getting people talking. Next Gen NYC, which premiered on June 3, introduces a new crew of young adults navigating “adulthood one brunch, breakup, and spontaneous decision at a time,” according to the show’s synopsis. Only with this cast, you might actually recognize a few of them.

Who is Charlie on 'Next Gen NYC'?

Source: Bravo

Charlie Zakkour, 29, appears in Season 1 of Next Gen NYC, and according to Bravo, he’s a crypto investor and private investor. He’s also a familiar face in the NYC club scene as he’s been around it since he was 14, which might explain the way he carries himself on the show. It seems like Charlie was raised around wealth, which would also explain his carefree attitude, and there’s a good chance he’s still being funded by his parents (more on them below).

Another fun fact about Charlie is that he reportedly once dated actress Lindsay Lohan, who’s a few years older than him. During a confessional, Charlie admitted Lindsay used to pick him up from school, and a photo of the two was even displayed on the screen as a “receipt” of the relationship, though Lindsay hasn’t addressed the comment.

Who are Charlie Zakkour's parents?

Charlie is the son of private investor Anwar Zakkour and Elizabeth Williams, an art collector. In the first episode, it’s almost implied that Charlie is still being funded by his father. According to his roommate Dylan, “I’ve never seen the guy work,” yet Charlie actively trades and invests in crypto. Dylan also admitted he suspects Charlie gets an allowance and has a trust fund. Obviously, the money for his apartment, maid, and carefree, non-working lifestyle has to come from somewhere.

In terms of his upbringing, Charlie says he grew up on the Upper East Side and that “life was about being rich and cool.” While he acknowledges his dad was a good father in the sense that he provided for them, Charlie also admits he wasn’t the kind of dad he could talk to about emotional things.

While Charlie’s life may seem easy, built on being rich and cool, he did hit a bump in the road in 2023 when he reportedly filed for bankruptcy. According to The U.S. Sun, Charlie filed for Chapter 7 and listed his monetary assets at just $1,500. He also claimed to have about $1,000 worth of clothes and valued his electronics at $2,000.