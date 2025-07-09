The Parents of 'Next Gen NYC' Stars Bring an Auspicious Net Worth to Their Famous Kids From thousand-aires to billionaires, this impressive list of net worths shows how young starlets are grown. By Ivy Griffith Published July 9 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

It's no secret that the cast members of Real Housewives are wealthy. And when it comes to Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of New Jersey, those net worths climb even higher. So, it may be no surprise that their kids have net worths of their own.

Next Gen NYC highlights the up-and-coming future reality television and business stars strutting around New York City, with famous parents, the keys to the city, and a world of promise ahead of them. Of course, their auspicious starts in life for many of these young stars wouldn't be possible without the impressive financial backing of their parents. Here's what we know about the net worth of the parents of the stars in Next Gen NYC.

Ava Dash's parents, Rachel Roy and Dame Dash

Ava Dash is a model, racking up an impressive personal net worth through brand partnerships and content. But her father, Damon Dash, has faced financial struggles through the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the producer and entrepreneur who once partnered with Jay-Z has a net worth of around $100,000.

Ariana Biermann's parents, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Source: MEGA

Despite going through a very messy public divorce, Ariana Biermann's parents, Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak, have had pretty successful careers. While Ariana does modeling and content creation with an estimated net worth of around $500,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth), Kim has an estimated net worth of around $200,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth) and Kroy's estimated net worth sits at around $300,000 following a shortened football career.

Gia Giudice's parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice

Source: Bravo Gia and her mom, Teresa

Gia Giudice has her own career as a star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she got her start through her famous parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice. While Gia's net worth is around $1.5 million, Joe's net worth is around $200,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth) and Teresa's is around $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Brooks Marks' mom, Meredith Marks

Source: Bravo Meredith Marks (L) with Brooks (center - L), Chloe (center - R) and Seth

Brooks Marks runs his own ambitious athleisure clothing company. But his mom, Meredith Marks, has an estimated net worth of around $1 million, according to StyleCaster. Likely bolstered by her long-running appearance on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Riley Buress's mom, Kandi Buress

Riley Burruss is New York royalty, graduating NYU and heading off to start a career of her own. But she comes from pretty impressive roots. Her mom, Kandi Burruss, is one of the most successful female songwriters in modern pop and R&B. She wrote mega-hits like, TLC's "No Scrubs," Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills," and P!nk's "There You Go." While Riley's net worth is unknown, Kandi has an estimated net worth of around $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shai Fruchter's dad, Gideon Fruchter

Shai Fruchter is the son of Gideon Fruchter, who owns an investment company that focuses on real estate, high-tech, and telecom sectors. Gideon's net worth is unknown, but he seems to be doing quite well for himself.

Hudson McLeroy's dad, Zach McLeroy

And among the wealthiest of the Next Gen NYC kids is Hudson McLeroy. His father, Zach McLeroy, is estimated to have a net worth of around $1 billion, according to Forbes. Zach was one of the founders of the popular chicken chain, Zaxby's. Hudson is dating one of the other Next Gen NYC cast members, Ariana Biermann.

And then there are a few 'Next Gen NYC' stars with a different path to fame: Charlie Zakkour, Georgia McCann, and Emira D’Spain.

Of course, not every one of the Next Gen cast members owes their wealth entirely to their parents. As you can see above, many have eclipsed their parents in net worth and even fame. And some even came from rather humble beginnings.

For instance, Charlie Zakkour is mostly known for being an infamous crypto and private investment guru, making himself a permanent figure in the NYC night club scene.

Georgia McCann is a brand and event strategist, and considers herself a staunch defender of the art and soul of New York City.

And Emira D'Spain is perhaps best known in her role as Paper Magazine’s beauty director. She was born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, but quickly became an important figure in the city's scene as a content creator.

