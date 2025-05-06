She's an NYC Housewife No More — 'RHONY' Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Moved to Florida "By that evening, a series of events transpired and we decided it was the best move to move here." By Ivy Griffith Published May 6 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

She was once a Real Housewives of New York star, but Bethenny Frankel could more aptly becalled a "Real Housewife of Florida" star these days. While she's been gone from RHONY since 2019, Bethenny will always be a New Yorker at heart. Not, however, by residency anymore. At least not full-time.

The reality TV star, beauty guru, and social media influencer has taken to social media to explain her reason for abandoning the hustle and bustle of New York for slower and hotter days in Florida. Here's what we know about her reasoning.

Bethenny Frankel explains why she decided to pick up her life and then moved to Florida.

Bethenny took to social media to share her thought process behind moving herself and her daughter Bryn. In a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram on May 2, 2025, she explained, "The morning of March 19th, this wasn’t even a thought and by that evening, a series of events transpired and we decided it was the best move to move here." She did not detail what those motivating "events" were. She added, "Within five weeks, [we] had sold and bought a home in both places."

"We’ll keep this apartment, but I sold my home and bought a house in Florida.” The larger place they shared in New York was "drowning" her. She explained, "It was just the two of us. It was a massive property, and I made the decision to buy that property when I was in a different stage of my life. I thought it would be this, like, big family home and that I’d be entertaining there a lot.” The New York property, which boasts an entertainment barn, a WeWork space, and an extra apartment per USWeekly, was too much.

She added, "the house was drowning me because it had an apple orchard, it was a historical house, it had all this property, and it was beautiful and amazing for a big family with kids and grandparents. It just ended up being a place that I spent a lot of time alone [in] because I didn’t really know many people in that community. It was lonely.” Bethenny hoped that the move would "simplify" her life.

Here's what post-'RHONY' life looks like for Bethenny.

When Bethenny first announced plans to move back in April, she explained that she and Bryn were moving for reasons both professional and personal. Bethenny has gone through a lot in the past few years, including losing her mom in April 2024 and a divorce from Bryn's dad, ex Jason Hoppy.

When explaining how things would look for Bethenny and Bryn after the move, she told fans on Instagram, "Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest for myself and my daughter. We will maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York. This [place in Florida] will be our primary and permanent residence.”

As usual, these days Bethenny spends time selling her beauty products on social media and critiquing modern events. Fans of the former RHONY star know that if there's something making headlines, a video containing Bethenny's opinion on the matter is sure to follow.

