Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Boys Prepare for Action! The Countdown to Season 5 of 'The Boys' Is Officially Underway Season 5 of 'The Boys' starts production in November 2024, though fans may not expect to see the eight-episode final season until 2026. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Season 4 of The Boys has flown by in the blink of an eye, and boy, does it set the stage for an epic finale in its fifth and final season! While avoiding spoilers — seeing as the season finale has just become available on Prime Video — we're eager to discuss Season 5.

Article continues below advertisement

For starters, when can we expect Season 5 of The Boys to be released? Here's everything we currently know so far about the highly-anticipated conclusion to this hit series.

Source: Courtesy of Prime

Article continues below advertisement

When is the release date for Season 5 of 'The Boys'?

At the time of writing, the release date for Season 5 of The Boys is unknown. There has been a varying gap between seasons, with the first and second released a year apart, and Seasons 3 and 4 spaced two years apart.

Based on this pattern, Season 5 might see a release date in the summer or fall of 2026. Eric Kripke, the creator and showrunner, confirmed in June 2024 to Variety that filming for the eight-episode final season would occur from mid-November 2024 to mid-2025.

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he had known for years that Season 5 would be the series's conclusion, a realization that came during the writing of Season 3. "It took a minute for Amazon to agree," he explained to the outlet, mentioning that it took additional time to get the company to "clear it in all the channels so that we could finally announce it."