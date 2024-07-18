Season 4 of 'The Boys' Pays Tribute to Showrunner's Late Father, Larry Kripke
Season 4 of 'The Boys' honors the memory of Larry Kripke, the father of the show's creator, Eric Kripke, who passed away from cancer on Feb. 13, 2024.
Season 4 of The Boys is officially over, generating plenty of buzz among fans regarding its shocking ending. However, attention quickly shifted beyond the horrifying storylines when a touching tribute closed out the season finale.
Following that jaw-dropping mid-credits scene, viewers were met with a dedication on screen: "For Larry Kripke." Wait, who is Larry? Here's what we know about her, including her involvement with The Boys.
'The Boys' Season 4 paid tribute to Larry Kripke.
For those unaware, Larry Kripke is the late father of The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke. Larry passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2024, after bravely battling Parkinson's disease for years. He was 80 years old.
"Larry was a stone-cold world champion at life," reads his obituary. "He loved with all his heart. He epitomized integrity, kindness, and caring. His was the definition of a life well lived, and it should be celebrated."
Larry, born on Oct. 20, 1943, graduated from the University of Michigan Business School in 1965. He then entered the family business of scrap metal recycling, starting at Sherwin Metals before moving to Kripke-Tuschman Industries and OmniSource Corporation. In 1993, Larry established Kripke Enterprises alongside his wife, Joanie.
"Larry built the company with loyalty, love, and genuine concern for his employees, who all remember his wise advice," stated his obituary. "The company continues to thrive, run by his son Matt, nephew Chad Kripke, and many more."
However, work was just one aspect of Larry's life. According to his obituary, Larry was a total family man and often remarked that "family is everything." He never missed his children's games, plays, or milestones, and he closely followed every development in the lives of his eight grandchildren.
But as much as Larry cherished his children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, cousins, and friends, his "one true love" was his wife Joanie. They first met at the University of Michigan when he was 19 and she was 17, and they were together for nearly 60 years. "Through thick and thin," they stuck together, raised a family, and "instilled in their children Midwestern values of hard work, dependability, loyalty and of course, family above all."