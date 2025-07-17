What Happened to the Tomorrowland Stage? Unexpected Development Shakes Popular Event Martin Garrix, John Summit, and Axwell are some of the performers who were announced to be a part of the event. By Diego Peralta Published July 17 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Tomorrowland electronic music festival has entertained people for over two decades. The event, which takes place in Belgium, generates around 15,000 jobs every year while it's taking place, according to Forbes. What started out as a music event for a single country has become an international tourist destination, with people from all over the world travelling thousands of miles to be a part of Tomorrowland. But, unlike Coachella, Tomorrowland took a big hit during the summer of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, a terrible development stunned both the audience and the people behind the festival. After announcing a lineup that included artists such as Martin Garrix, the company that organizes Tomorrowland was faced with one of the biggest challenges in the festival's history. What happened to the main stage of Tomorrowland in 2025? Here's what we know about the surprising accident that took place in Belgium.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the main stage of Tomorrowland?

According to CNN, the main stage of Tomorrowland burned down a day before the 2025 edition of the event was set to begin. A video taken at the scene of the incident showed some of the fireworks that were prepared for the festival blowing up, with a menacing pile of smoke growing in the background. No injuries related to the fire were reported. 1,000 workers had to be evacuated from the site due to the accident that will be remembered for years to come. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The festival's organization released a statement through Tomorrowland's official website. The event wasn't going to be canceled. The company stated that a solution was going to be found in order to accommodate the performers who were supposed to perform at the main stage. No other stages from the festival were damaged, meaning that there was enough space for the show to go on.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering the number of people who travel to attend any given edition of Tomorrowland and the millions of dollars the company earns through ticket sales, it would've been difficult for the organization to cancel the festival. Taylor Swift had to cancel her 2024 Eras Tour shows in Austria due to security issues. Tickets were refunded to the people who couldn't go to the concerts, but the crowds involved were smaller than what was expected to be seen at Tomorrowland.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who was scheduled to play at Tomorrowland 2025?

Some of the artists who were announced to be a part of Tomorrowland 2025 were Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, David Guetta, and Sub Focus, according to the event's official website. Martin hadn't released any major projects since 2022, but fans of the artist will be present to listen to his biggest hits, knowing how quickly he became a staple of the festival in the past. David Guetta was ready to bring hits such as "I Wanna Go Crazy" and "Lift Me Up" to the event.