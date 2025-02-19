Pia Mehta Attends Madame Ushi in Aspen for Star-Studded President's Day Weekend Pia Mehta has garnered attention in elite social circles with the launch of her new podcast. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 19 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: WN-Agency

Aspen, Colo., renowned for its luxurious ski resorts and vibrant nightlife, became the epicenter of celebrity activity this President's Day weekend. Among the notable figures was Pia Mehta, who made headlines with her dynamic presence at the exclusive Madame Ushi lounge. Pia Mehta has garnered attention in elite social circles with the launch of her new podcast. The journalist is now taking on hard topics to empower women through their voices. While in Aspen, Colorado, Pia made sure to document her fashion in the snow, as she is also known for her social media presence in the fashion world.

Madame Ushi: Aspen's Premier Nightlife Destination

Madame Ushi, an upscale Japanese restaurant and lounge, has quickly become a hotspot for celebrities and influencers. Launched by Grammy-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais, the venue offers a fusion of exquisite dining and electrifying entertainment, making it a must-visit destination in Aspen.

A Weekend of Music and Celebration

Throughout the weekend, Madame Ushi hosted an array of events featuring world-class DJs. Pia Mehta was spotted in the DJ booth alongside Cedric Gervais, sharing moments that captivated attendees. The lounge also had other artists such as Alesso and David Guetta to dine and enjoy the lounge, further elevating the weekend's allure.

Celebrity Sightings and Social Buzz