Clues From Kaidyn "KV" Vargas's Family Members May Hint at What Happened to Him

Source: Scott's Funeral Home

About two weeks before the 2025–2026 school year was set to begin in Gatesville, Texas, news of 14-year-old Kaidyn “KV” Vargas’s death overshadowed all the usual announcements and excitement that typically come with a new school year. Gatesville ISD announced Kaidyn’s passing on July 31, 2025, on Facebook, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Vargas Family during this difficult time. Kaidyn was about to enter the 9th grade at GHS. He will forever be a Gatesville Hornet.”

Kaidyn was just about to begin a new chapter of his life when it was tragically cut short. While many are mourning the heartbreaking loss, others are understandably searching for answers, especially those in the Gatesville community with children who also attend schools in the district. So, what happened to Kaidyn? Here’s what we uncovered.

What happened to 14-year-old Kaidyn Vargas in Gatesville?

Kaidyn passed away on July 28, 2025, at the age of 14, according to his obituary. He was born on July 16, 2011, meaning he had just celebrated his 14th birthday before his untimely death. His funeral was held on Aug. 2, 2025, at Scott’s Funeral Home.

The obituary notes that Kaidyn “played many sports throughout the years, from soccer and coach pitch to basketball.” He also had a history with football and even played as a Gatesville Hornet during middle school. Over time, though, his interests shifted from sports to music, and he became “obsessed” with playing instruments like the electric guitar, Kalimba, and ukulele. Just before his passing, he was learning how to play Vance Joy’s “Riptide” on his ukulele — his favorite song.

For those who didn’t know the teen personally, his obituary paints a vivid picture of who he was. “Kaidyn was fearless. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake, jumping off any rock that would make a big splash, and he loved to be slung around on the tube,” his obituary shares. It also describes him as having “infectious humor and spontaneous wit.” Kaidyn leaves behind several family members, including his parents, two brothers, grandparents, and even great-grandparents.

What was Kaidyn Vargas's cause of death?

Gatesville ISD has not released details regarding Kaidyn’s cause of death, likely out of respect for the family. However, a few individuals who appear to be his relatives have taken to social media to share bits and pieces that seem to hint at what may have happened.

Based on posts from TikTokers who claim to be his cousin and brother, it appears Kaidyn may have been bullied, and that he may have played a role in his own death. Still, it’s important to note that this information is speculative and based solely on posts from people identifying as family members. It should not be interpreted as fact unless confirmed by the family, school district, or another reputable source.

TikToker @alyraisspiderman, who shared a collage of photos of herself and presumably Kaidyn, captioned the post: “I am so numb and heartbroken; words cannot describe how speechless our family is. And to whoever was bullying him, I hope you rot in hell, like you deserve. And that might sound harsh, but IDC — you took away one of my closest family members. He was funny, nice, forgiving, and respectful.”

She also included the hashtag “endbullying” at the bottom and another with the word “suicide” attached to it. Another post came from TikToker @coltybolty299, who claims to be Kaidyn’s brother (Colt is also listed as one of Kaidyn’s brothers in his obituary).

He wrote, “RIP Kaidyn Vargas. Born on July 16, 2011. Died on July 29, 2025,” and included a photo of a T-shirt that read: “Stay; you can talk to me if you’re struggling (even if we don’t know each other). Your story is not over. Your life matters.” He set the post to “Riptide,” again, Kaidyn’s favorite song, and commented, “Your story is not over. Your life matters.” RIP, Kaidyn. Condolences to his family during this heartbreaking time.