Kolby Aipa Found Dead at 20 — Details on His Cause of Death The young surfer belonged to the family who owns the popular local accessories and apparel store, Aipa Surf. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 6 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @aipasurf

The Aipa family members are known in their community for their love of surfing and the dedication they put into their business. Aipa Surf is an apparel store located in Huntington Beach, Calif. Dedicating their lives to surfing has allowed the Aipa family to turn their passion into a successful business venture, while helping people with no experience to fall in love with the sport.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the Aipa family was struck by tragedy in the summer of 2025. One of the youngest members of the group, Kolby Aipa, was found dead at the age of 20. The young man loved surfing as much as anyone in his family, but a terrible accident resulted in Kolby being gone too soon. What happened to Kolby Aipa? Here's what we know about the athlete's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Kolby Aipa's cause of death?

The Los Angeles Times reports that the accident took place on Saturday, Aug. 2. Kolby Aipa was riding an e-bike when a vehicle hit him on Pacific Coast Highway. When the surfer lost control of the e-bike, the car hit him directly. Taking into account how fast both Kolby and the car were moving, the accident must have taken place in the blink of an eye.

The tragedy happened near the intersection of Seapoint Street and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities were eventually alerted about what took place. Kolby was taken to UCI Medical Center. Sadly, Kolby died later that night.

Article continues below advertisement

Kolby Aipa's Instagram profile provides insight into the inspiring life the surfer led. Ever since he was a boy, Kolby put a lot of effort into improving his surfing abilities. Months before the accident, the surfer shared old pictures he had with his grandfather, where his followers could see how the sport had been important for him from an early age.

Article continues below advertisement

The Aipa family released a statement after the accident.

Once it was confirmed that Kolby Aipa had passed away, the Aipa family released a statement that allowed them to address the loss. The tribute began with the words: "This is the hardest post we will ever make." The family went on to thank everyone who had provided support over the first few days after the accident.

The rest of the post read as follows: "We are completely heartbroken. We wanted to thank all the visitors, supporters, food deliveries, donations, flowers, cards, countless stories and photos his friends have shared with us, Drs and nurses that have taken care of our sweet boy. The HB community and everyone around the world have touched our hearts in an unimaginable way. Thank you for loving our boy."