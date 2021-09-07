Logo
The Ultimate Surfer
Everyone Hosting 'The Ultimate Surfer' Loves Sports

Sep. 7 2021, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

Since there's basically a competition show for every sport, we knew one about surfing was bound to happen. Now, The Ultimate Surfer is airing on ABC. It provides up-and-comers in the field to compete for the title of The Ultimate Surfer and a chance to compete in the WSL Championship Tour.

Who are the hosts of The Ultimate Surfer? Are they fellow surfers, or are they just surfing enthusiasts? Find out what we know about them and their previous hosting experiences. Hint: You may have seen them on other popular competition shows.

Who are the hosts of 'The Ultimate Surfer?'

According to the ABC website, The Ultimate Surfer has just one host. You may know him from NFL and related TV shows — Jesse Palmer. Originally from Canada, he was a quarterback in the NFL in the early 2000s. Though he played on some college teams, professionally, he played for the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Canadian Football League.

Jesse Palmer
Source: Getty Images

In 2004, Jesse appeared on the fifth season of The Bachelor. Later, he was a correspondent for Good Morning America and an analyst for ESPN College Football Primetime. But The Ultimate Surfer isn't Jesse's first hosting gig. He also hosts the Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network and DailyMail TV.

'The Ultimate Surfer' also has two commentators and a special correspondent.

Don't worry, Jesse isn't doing this all on his own. The show features three other people, all hoping to find the next ultimate surfer. Pro surfer Kelly Slater is a special correspondent on the show. His bio on ABC's website touts him as "the greatest surfer of all time." Kelly's won several competitions during his career, holds 11 world titles, and has the most world records in the sport.

Alongside Jesse and Kelly, there are commentators Erin Coscarelli and Joe Turpel. Both of these professionals have been involved in the world of sports for years. As a broadcast journalist, Erin was an anchor on the NFL Network. Now, she also hosts the Las Vegas Raiders media properties and the Tennis Channel. She's worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, Fox Sports West, and more.

As for Joe, he's got a pretty impressive resume himself. His bio on ABC says he's known as "the voice of surfing" because of his longtime involvement in commentating on the sport. He, along with surfer Martin Potter, became the longest-running broadcast team in the sport.

This makes sense as Joe has been around the sport his whole life. As a child, he and his sister began surfing under the watchful eye of their father, who was a lifeguard. He also competed in the sport in high school and college, but after getting a communications degree, Joe found his place in the commentary booth.

You can watch The Ultimate Surfer on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.

