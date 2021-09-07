Everyone Hosting 'The Ultimate Surfer' Loves Sports

Don't worry, Jesse isn't doing this all on his own. The show features three other people, all hoping to find the next ultimate surfer. Pro surfer Kelly Slater is a special correspondent on the show. His bio on ABC's website touts him as "the greatest surfer of all time." Kelly's won several competitions during his career, holds 11 world titles, and has the most world records in the sport.

Alongside Jesse and Kelly, there are commentators Erin Coscarelli and Joe Turpel . Both of these professionals have been involved in the world of sports for years. As a broadcast journalist, Erin was an anchor on the NFL Network. Now, she also hosts the Las Vegas Raiders media properties and the Tennis Channel. She's worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, Fox Sports West, and more.

As for Joe, he's got a pretty impressive resume himself. His bio on ABC says he's known as "the voice of surfing" because of his longtime involvement in commentating on the sport. He, along with surfer Martin Potter, became the longest-running broadcast team in the sport.

This makes sense as Joe has been around the sport his whole life. As a child, he and his sister began surfing under the watchful eye of their father, who was a lifeguard. He also competed in the sport in high school and college, but after getting a communications degree, Joe found his place in the commentary booth.

You can watch The Ultimate Surfer on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.