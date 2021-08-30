'The Ultimate Surfer's' Malia Ward Was Basically Born to Surf

Chris Ward is an ultimate surfer in his own right, having been a stellar figure in the surfing community for over two decades now. Originally from Texas, Chris’ family moved to California, where he found himself living by the beach in San Clemente.

He was quickly drawn to the water and after some friends gave him an old surfboard, he taught himself how to surf. Chris and his band of local surfers earned the moniker of Lost Crew. They were known for their antics on land as well as their moves on the water. By 17, Chris was an accomplished pro surfer, making enough money to support his family.

Chris’s honest and unfiltered approach to surfing and fame makes him one of the most beloved pros on the water and now, the master has a daughter to carry on his surfing legacy.

Catch Malia Ward on The Ultimate Surfer every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ABC.