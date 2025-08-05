Boston Lost a Legend With the Death of 7News Reporter Byron Barnett — Here's His Cause of Death “Throughout his career, Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders who welcomed him into their lives,” By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 5 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @byronbarnett

When you tune in to the local news every day and see the same familiar faces, they can become like friends. Especially if you trust that friendly face to deliver the kind of news that matters to you and your family. This is exactly who Boston 7News reporter Byron Barnett became for the people he served for decades.

The Boston star reporter died in August 2025 at the age of 69, leaving behind a son, Parker, and a plethora of fans who trusted his coverage on everything from the Challenger explosion to Muhammad Ali and everything in between. Here's what we know about Byron's cause of death and the legacy he left behind.

What was 7News reporter Byron Barnett's cause of death?

On Aug. 5, 2025, 7News shared the heartbreaking news that Byron had died at the age of 69. On their Instagram, 7News left a sweet tribute mourning Byron's loss and recalling all the ways he had touched his community in his life.

The post read, "The 7NEWS family is mourning the loss of longtime reporter Byron Barnett. Barnett was hired by WHDH in 1983 and covered some of the biggest stories, not only here in Massachusetts, but across the country," adding, "He will be greatly missed by the 7NEWS family and beyond." The post does not list a cause of death.

However, the Boston Globe also posted a tribute and included some more information. In a tribute page to Byron, the Globe shared a statement from Byron's family, which explained, "After facing cancer with unwavering courage, Byron passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family.” So while no immediate cause of death is listed, it is implied that his passing was due to complications related to cancer.

Friends, family members, fans, and colleagues remember Byron.

At the time of his death, Byron had been retired for about four years since the pandemic, according to 7News. The site notes that in his long career on the air, Byron covered a number of momentous topics, and became a trusted source for Bostonians to turn to. Which is evident by the remembrances left on the 7News Instagram post about his death.

His son Parker stopped in to thank fans, writing, "Thank you for all the kind comments about my dad. It’s incredible to see how loved and valued he was by everyone. It’s making today just a little easier. I’m so proud of him." A colleague wrote, "Heartbreaking. One of the kindest people I’ve met in this profession. Tenacious reporting, but kept an empathetic heart. You are irreplaceable Byron … 7 still hasn’t filled the void."

A local viewer wrote, "Omg, Byron has been on my screen since I was a kid," while another called him a "Boston legend." Some Instagram users remembered events he covered, and even more recalled how they had grown up listening to his voice and hearing his steady take on Boston and world news.