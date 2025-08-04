Distractify
Home > Human Interest

What Happened to Turia Pitt? Meet the Athlete, Motivational Speaker, and Author

"I remember seeing bits of my skin stuck to the rocks..."

By

Updated Aug. 4 2025, 7:22 p.m. ET

What Happened to Turia Pitt? All About the Australian Author
Source: MEGA

People are asking what happened to ultramarathoner Turia Pitt after her harrowing story was shared on 60 Minutes Australia on July 21, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Turia currently works as an author, motivational speaker, and coach, but she used to be an athlete who nearly died during a competition in Western Australia back in 2011.

Turia Pitt in 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to marathon runner Turia Pitt?

Turia Pitt is an athlete who was competing in an ultramarathon known as the Ironman Australia triathlon back in 2011, per the BBC. She nearly died after a bushfire broke out in Kimberley, Western Australia, where the event took place.

Turia was trapped in the fire and received burns to 65 percent of her body. She lost seven of her fingers and has had more than 200 surgical procedures, according to ABC.Net.AU News.

The athlete was told that she would never be able to compete again after the fire, and Turia was in the hospital for 864 days after being severely burned.

Turia survived by ignoring her instincts when surrounded by the flames and rushed "headlong back through the flames," per 60 Minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember the hot Kimberley sun beating down, burning my already burnt skin,” she said on Instagram years later, per 7News. "I remember accidentally sitting on a bull ant nest, staring in confusion as the ants started swarming across my legs. I remember trying to drink some water but spitting it out because it was boiling hot. I remember seeing bits of my skin stuck to the rocks and spinifex."

The runner said she also thought of her now-husband, Michael Hoskin, as she tried to escape the fire.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember thinking about Michael, my Michael," she continued. "I remember telling myself, ‘Think of his warm face, think of his honey voice, think of his golden skin. Keep thinking about Michael.'"

Turia was eventually saved by helicopter pilot Paul Cripps. "He was my saviour," she said. "I also didn’t know how dangerous it had been for him to fly down the gorge to us. That balancing the chopper on one skid was the result of sheer gutsiness and extreme skill," she added of the dramatic rescue.

Article continues below advertisement

She later married Michael, and the couple has two boys. Turia also became an author, and her latest book, "Selfish: How to Unlearn the Rules that are Breaking You," will be available to purchase in October. She shared an announcement about the new book on Instagram

"If you’ve ever felt stretched too thin, lost, or like you’re living by someone else’s rules: I wrote SELFISH for you," she wrote.

Her first book, "Everything to Live For," details the terrifying bush fire that severely burned her and almost took her life, as well as the aftermath.

Despite being told she would never compete again, Turia completed the 140-mile Ironman Australia triathlon in 2016. She raised funds from the race to support Interplast, an agency that provides free reconstructive surgery to people in the Asia Pacific.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Amanda Knox Spent Four Years in an Italian Prison for a Murder She Did Not Commit

Julius Mullins Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother 47 Times Before Dumping Her Body

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Prison Where Jen Shah Is Also Housed

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.