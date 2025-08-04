Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Thinks He Should Be out on Bail Because He Hasn't Been Violent in a While Diddy always promised Virginia Huynh he would be a better person. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ginavhuynh; Mega

The reactions to Sean "Diddy" Combs's conviction were mixed. In early July 2025, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have ended in a life sentence. Following the verdict, some people outside the courthouse erupted in cheers, with a few squirting baby oil on each other in celebration. Many consider this a partial win, especially since one of his crimes is immortalized in a video.

Despite efforts from the music mogul's attorneys, Diddy was not permitted to walk free before his Oct. 3 sentencing date. The judge denied the request for a $1 million bond, possibly after his ex, Cassie Ventura, wrote a letter asking the judge to do so, per CNN. Ventura isn't the only ex who has thoughts about the rapper. Virginia Huynh, known as Victim 3 during the trial, believes he should be out on bail. Here's what we know.

Virginia Huynh is asking for a plea deal for Diddy.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Huynh revealed she was Victim 3 and went on to explain she has known Diddy both professionally and personally for a number of years. During that time, she only saw him act as a father, family man and entrepreneur, roles he always endeavored to uphold.

Huynh wanted to speak about the music mogul's character in an effort to get him released on bond ahead of his sentencing. She mentions allegations against Diddy though at this time, he has certainly been convicted of half of the charges brought against him. What Huynh thinks is lacking here, is a full picture of who the former Bad Boy Records CEO really is.

According to Huynh, their relationship was rocky at times but Diddy owned up to his mistakes and promised to do better. "Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person, and to address the harm he had cause." While Huynh doesn't go into detail about what happened, she says that to her knowledge, he has "not been violent for many years" and is "committed to being a father first."

Huynh doesn't think Diddy is a danger to the community.

By the end of their relationship, Huynh said Diddy "embodied an energy of love, patience, and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior." For this reason, she doesn't believe Diddy is a danger to her or the community. She also points to the fact that this is his first criminal case, which isn't true.