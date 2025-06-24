15-Year-Old Aleia Kuhn Died Near Her Family's Church in Georgia After a Youth Group Meeting Aleia Kuhn was just a few weeks away from her 16th birthday. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 24 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

A 15-year-old Georgia girl by the name of Aleia Kuhn died on June 18, 2025, shortly after she exited her family's home church, Philippi Baptist Church, per WCNC Charlotte. The teen had just left the church's youth group meeting when she died in an accident that no one saw coming. It left many wondering what happened to Aleia Kuhn and what her cause of death was.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her death, her mother, Amanda Schroeder-Kuhn, took to Facebook to share a heartfelt statement about her daughter, under which tons of messages poured in from others to show their support for the family. "Aleia was my backbone and my heart," Kuhn's mother wrote. "She was too good for this earth, but I'm too selfish to not want her back. She was mine, and I wasn't ready. She loved so big. She showed her love for Jesus every day to everyone, but I wasn't ready for Him to want her back already."

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Aleia Kuhn?

According to Daily Mail, Kuhn died in an accident that local authorities reportedly said had no malicious intent toward the teen. The outlet reported that Kuhn was killed when a car struck her outside the church. Philippi Baptist Church has a large parking lot that sits right outside of its front doors. It looks like Kuhn walked out of the church after the youth group and was unexpectedly hit by a car in the lot.

After the news of Kuhn's passing became public, the nonprofit Caring for a Cause started a fundraiser to help Kuhn's family with expenses related to the funeral service for the teen. According to the obituary shared online ahead of her funeral service, Kuhn was devoted to her family and her religion. She was baptized in 2021, and since then, she openly shared her faith with others.

Article continues below advertisement

"She wasn't just a believer," the obituary said. "She was a beacon. You didn't have to ask Aleia if she loved the Lord because you felt it. She lived her faith every day, and Philippi Baptist Church was her spiritual home." Kuhn is survived by her parents and her two brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

Aleia Kuhn's cause of death was not immediately released.

Although Kuhn died when she was reportedly hit by a car outside of the church, her official cause of death was not released to the public right away. Daily Mail reported that local authorities said the accident occurred as Kuhn left the church. She likely sustained life-threatening injuries directly related to the accident in the parking lot. But no other details, including the exact cause of death, were released to the public.