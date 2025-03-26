Kaylah Love Was Going to McDonald's When She Was Brutally Murdered — What Happened? Kaylah Love's mother said her daughter loved to cook and wanted to attend culinary school. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 26 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fox 32 Chicago

The family of Kaylah Love gathered together at Horan Park in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood to hold a vigil for the 16-year-old girl. "We want justice for Kayla," her cousin Kenyatta Euring told CBS News. "If you seen something, if you know something, say something." Another cousin, Jazmine Reynold, echoed what her family said and added that Love "should be here right now."

The circumstances surrounding the teenager's death are tragic and were made more heartbreaking by the fact that there is a chance it could have been prevented. On the day she died, a passerby called 911 to report Love was being attacked, but when police arrived, they never got out of the car. When the caller walked by again, it was clear that Love was dead. What happened to the young girl? Here's what we know.

What happened to Kaylah Love?

Love was last seen on March 16, 2025, when she left her home to grab food from a McDonald's in Lawndale. When she didn't return home, her family grew worried. Little did they know, police had already been called about the teenager. "She could've been dead or dying when they pulled up, and there may have been an opportunity to save her life," said Euring.

The following night, Love's beaten body was found in Horan Park. She had been stabbed multiple times. The Cook County Medical examiner's office ruled Love's death a homicide. Regarding the police officers who didn't check on Love after the first 911 call, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said, "All of what happened or didn't happen will come out. I am very clear about that." He added, "Whatever transpired, we want to hold those officers accountable."

An arrest was made in connection to Love's death.

Fliers promising a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in connection to Love's murder were put up around the area where her body was found. Less than a week later, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, reported CBS News. He was charged with first-degree murder and will be back in court on April 16.