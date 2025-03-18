Twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis Died Under Mysterious Circumstances — Their Family Wants Answers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found on Bell Mountain, a place their family says they've never been to. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 18 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Kairee Powell

The family of 19-year-old twin brothers is looking for answers after the siblings were found dead by gunshot wounds. Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found by hikers on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Ga. on March 8, 2025, reported Fox 5 Atlanta. Rahim Brawner, the twins' uncle, told WXIA that Qaadir and Naazir were not hikers and had never been to that mountain.

Family members thought Qaadir and Naazir were in Boston visiting friends. Authorities even found the plane tickets in their wallets. The twins are from Lawrenceville, Ga., which is 90 miles south from where their bodies were found. What happened to the Lewis twins? Here's what we know.

What happened to the Lewis twins? Qaadir and Naazir Lewis died mysteriously.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) initially ruled the deaths of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis a murder-suicide, but the medical examiner has not issued an official cause of death, per WSB-TV. A little over a week after the twins' bodies were found, the GBI confirmed that results are pending until more forensic tests are conducted.

"We’re just trying to figure out what happened," said the twins' aunt, Samira Brawner, who spoke with WSB-TV. "We’re trying to put pieces together to understand." Like her husband, Samira said her nephews never hiked out there. When it came to the idea that Qaadir and Naazir were involved in a murder-suicide, their family said that wasn't possible, that they were inseparable. "I can’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never even seen them get into a fistfight before," said Rahim.

A GoFundMe has been set up by their aunt to help with the funeral and memorial costs. The online fundraiser also says their deaths need to be investigated further. "My nephews wouldn’t do this," wrote Yasmine Brawner. They were hoping to raise $20,000 and have received almost $30,000 in donations.