Ivy Webster Was One of Six People Killed in a Horrific Murder-Suicide in Oklahoma Ivy Webster was murdered in 2023 along with five other people. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 19 2024, 9:49 a.m. ET

The story of Ivy Webster is an undeniable tragedy, and more than a year after her death, that story is still spreading. Ivy was just 14 when she was killed near her home in Henryetta, Okla., and now, many want to know more about exactly what happened to her.

Ivy was one of six victims involved in the incident, and her death spurred her father toward advocating for the passage of a new law. Here's what we know about her story.

What happened to Ivy Webster?

Authorities say that Ivy was one of six victims of Jesse McFadden, who killed his wife, his three teenage children, and two teenage children (one of which was Ivy) who were visiting his home for a weekend sleepover. He then killed himself. An autopsy report noted that both Ivy and the other sleepover guest, Brittany Brewer, had injuries consistent with rape. All of the victims were killed by a gunshot to the head.

McFadden had previously pleaded no contest to raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003 and served 17 years in prison as a result. He was released in 2020 and was due in court on May 1, 2023, in relation to a 2017 felony charge. According to a sheriff's department investigator, he had told his mother "that he was not going back to prison and that he had decided to kill himself."

Ivy's father continues to fight for justice.

Although Ivy's death could not be prevented, her father, Justin, has committed himself to making sure that no other family has to go through what he went through. "I was just angry. My head was in all different places, and I think about four or five months ago I had just clarity," Justin told KJRH in Oklahoma. Justin added that he had decided to channel his grief into action.

"A lot of people were asking: Are you going to do counseling? Are you going to do counseling? I don’t want to talk to somebody who doesn’t know exactly what we’re going through. They don’t know," he explained. Instead, Justin began advocating for Knights Law, a bill that would ensure that anyone convicted of child sex crimes spends the entirety of their sentence behind bars. McFadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2003 but served just seven.

"Let’s get this Knights Law passed. Because if we don’t we’re just going to see those stats continue to rise in the next coming years," Justin said. Justin added that he had chosen the name Knights Law for a specific reason.